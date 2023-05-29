Automotive Silicone Market Estimated to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 7.1%, says MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, May 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global automotive silicone market size is projected to reach USD 3.1 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2027, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. Rising demand from emerging markets and growth of transportation industry globally are driving the market for automotive silicone.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=156048997

Browse in-depth TOC on “Automotive Silicone Market”

166 - Market Data Tables

29 - Figures

175 - Pages

List of Key Players in Automotive Silicone Market:

The Dow Chemical Company (US) Wacker Chemie AG (Germany) Momentive (US) Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd. (Japan) Elkem ASA (Norway) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Gelest Inc. (US) Henkel (Germany) Primasil Silicones (UK) Siltech Corporation (Canada)

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities in Automotive Silicone Market:

Drivers: Growing automotive industry in APAC market Restraints: Growing use of electrical vehicles Opportunity: Growing demand in the transportation industry

Key Findings of the Study:

The interior & exterior application segment is estimated to lead the automotive silicone market during the forecast period. The electrical application is expected to have the fastest growth in the automotive silicone market during the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest market for automotive silicone during the forecast period.

Get Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=156048997

Based on application, the interior & exterior application leads the overall automotive silicone market, and this is projected to continue between 2022 and 2027. The market in this segment is projected to register a CAGR of 6.8%, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The increase in the demand for automotive silicone in interior & exterior components, such as airbags, exhaust hangers, headlamps, hoses, and shock absorbers is projected to drive its use in these applications.

Based on application, The electrical segment had the fastest growth in the automotive silicone market, with a CAGR of 8.1% in terms of value, during the forecast period. The electrical applications of automotive silicones include power transmission, damping & insulation, ignition cables, and spark plug boots. The key automobile manufacturers are renowned for noise optimization in the automobiles. The use of silicone helps in desired frequencies from the engine compartment into the passenger compartment because these vibration dampers filter out these noises from the vehicle frame. These dampers contain silicones that act as a buffer.

Get 10% Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=156048997

Asia Pacific is a key market for the production of automotive silicones and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.2% in terms of value during the forecasted period. The availability of low-cost raw materials and labor, coupled with increasing manufacturing hubs, makes the region an attractive investment destination for automotive silicones manufacturers. The market in Asia Pacific is driven by the growing automotive industry in the region and the need for quality and efficient automotive components. The automotive industry in Europe manufactures high-quality products using advanced technologies. Automotive silicone is one of the essential materials used in the automotive industry. Therefore, the demand from the automotive industry is driving the automotive silicone market in this region. Asia Pacific and South America are emerging as significant markets due to the increasing applications of automotive silicone.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Resins and Polymers Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com