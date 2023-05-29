New parent-child workshops to be launched in “Star on Coast” from June

MACAU, May 29 - “Star on Coast” has become popular among the public and tourists since its opening as it has provided a space for leisure and play for families, parents and children. From June onwards, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will launch various parent-child workshops on different themes in the venue to enrich the play experience. The public are welcome to enrol and participate in these workshops.

“Star on Coast” is an integrated area incorporating many different functions and elements, such as children’s play, leisure, sport, catering, art, culture and popular science activities. It has become popular since its opening and has provided a good venue for parents and children to go during their holidays. To increase the appeal of the venue and enrich the activity items offered in the area, IAM will launch two sessions of parent-child workshops at “Star on Coast” from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and public holidays from 3 June. The content of the activities in June include: DIY eco-friendly bag, DIY hand puppets, diamond stickers, colourful snow clay egg, mosaic coaster, small solar-powered car, self-made bubble machine, assembling electric stegosaurus, button pictures, hand-painted T-shirt, self-made handheld electric torches, paper pulp pictures, etc. Festival-themed workshops such as trophy for daddy, self-made shirt and tie, dragon boat collage, self-made dumplings, self-made dragon heads, knitting dragon boats, etc. will also be launched. Parents are welcome to participate in these workshops together with their children.

All participants can enrol in the workshops with “Macao One Account” or by proceeding to the Integrated Services Centre or the Public Services Centres and their stations of IAM in person. Enrolment will be done on a “first come, first served” basis and the fee is MOP50. If there is insufficient number of participants or in case of adverse weather on the day of activity, the organiser has the right to cancel the activity. The relevant arrangements will be advised at another time. The enrolment fee is only refunded when the activity is cancelled and will not be refunded if the enrolled individual is not able to participate in the activities.

The parent-child workshops at “Star on Coast” in June are open for enrolment from 29 May. Please refer to the IAM website www.iam.gov.mo or call the IAM Civic Service Hotline 28337676 for details.