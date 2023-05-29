Conjunctivitis Treatment Market Outlook: Key Insights and Forecasts for 2023

Conjunctivitis Treatment Market

Conjunctivitis treatment market was valued at $4.2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $6.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The global conjunctivitis treatment market was valued at $4.2 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $6.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031.

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬

Increasing prevalence of conjunctivitis.

Shift towards targeted therapies based on the cause.

Growing use of combination therapies for comprehensive treatment.

Rising adoption of anti-inflammatory agents to manage inflammation.

Development of novel treatment options and formulations.

Increasing preference for over-the-counter (OTC) treatments.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-19 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐡𝐚𝐬 𝐡𝐚𝐝 𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐣𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬:

Changes in healthcare seeking behavior: During the pandemic, many individuals postponed non-essential visits to healthcare facilities, including eye clinics. This led to a decrease in the number of people seeking medical attention for conjunctivitis and other eye conditions, affecting the demand for conjunctivitis treatments.

Increased focus on infection control: Given that conjunctivitis can be caused by viral or bacterial infections, the importance of infection control measures was emphasized during the COVID-19 pandemic. This included frequent handwashing, avoiding touching the face and eyes, and practicing good hygiene. These measures aimed to reduce the risk of infection transmission, including conjunctivitis.

Impact on clinical trials and research: The COVID-19 pandemic affected the conduct of clinical trials and research activities in various therapeutic areas, including ophthalmology. This disruption may have slowed down the development and introduction of new conjunctivitis treatment options and innovations.

Shift towards telemedicine and remote consultations: To minimize in-person contact and reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, telemedicine and remote consultations became more prevalent during the pandemic. This approach allowed healthcare providers to assess and provide guidance on conjunctivitis cases remotely. However, the ability to diagnose and treat certain types of conjunctivitis effectively through remote consultations may be limited.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬-

Abbvie Inc

Ajanta Pharma Limited

AFT Pharmaceuticals

Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Bausch Health Companies Inc

Cipla, Inc.

Grevis Pharmaceutical Private Limited

Indoco Remedies Ltd.

Jabs Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

JAWA Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc

Novartis AG

Ocular Therapeutics, Inc

Santen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Spectra Vision Care Pvt. Ltd

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

𝐃𝐫𝐮𝐠 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬

Antibiotics

Antiviral

Anti-allergic

Artificial Tears

𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞

Allergic Conjunctivitis

Bacterial Conjunctivitis

Viral Conjunctivitis

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

On the basis of disease type, the allergic conjunctivitis segment held 4.3% share in the global market in 2021.

On the basis of drug class, the anti-allergic segment held the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of distribution channel, the hospital pharmacy segment held the largest market share in 2021, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Region wise, North-America is expected to experience the highest market share during the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐁𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐟𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐡𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the conjunctivitis treatment market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing Conjunctivitis Treatment Market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the conjunctivitis treatment market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global conjunctivitis treatment market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

