Steel Wire Rope Market Size 2023 with the increasing need to extend Outlook 2030
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Steel Wire Rope Market” future and Trends in 2023- 2030, Provide cross segmentation in applicable scenario/markets. Recent Developments, Report Scope, and Overview
Focused Research on specific players in the market.
Crucial Factors that Shape Manufacturer Dominance and Prominence in the Steel Wire Rope Market in 2023-2030
• WireCo World Group
• Tokyo Rope
• Kiswire
• Usha Martin
• Scaw Metal
• DIEPA
• Bridon
• Shinko
• DSR
• Gustav Wolf
• YoungHeung
• PFEIFER
• Teufelberger
• Redaelli
• Brugg
• Jiangsu Shenwang
• Jiangsu Safety
• Juli Sling
• Ansteel Wire Rope
• Hubei Fuxing
• Jiangsu Langshan
• Guizhou Wire Rope
• Fasten Group
• Xianyang Bamco
What are the different “Types of Steel Wire Rope”?
Product Type Analysis: Production, Revenue, Price, Market Share, and Growth Rate for Each Category
• Left Regular Lay
• Left Lang Lay
• Right Regular Lay
• Right Lang Lay
• Alternate Lay
What are the different "Application of Steel Wire Rope”?
End Users/Application Analysis: Status, Outlook, Consumption (Sales), Market Share, and Growth Rate for Major Applications/End Users
• Industrial & Crane
• Oil & Gas
• Mining
• Fishing & Marine
• Others
What is Steel Wire Rope market explaining and high demand?
Steel wire rope is a piece of machinery which is widely used in construction, mining, oil & gas extraction and other areas. Usually a steel wire rope is composed of wires, strands and a core, which is made of fiber or steel. The purpose of the core is to provide support and maintain the position of the outer strands during operation. The wires are predominantly constructed from high-carbon steel and stainless steel. The wires are twisted to form strands and they designate the strength of the steel wire rope.
The global Steel Wire Rope market was valued at US$ 8811.4 million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach US$ 11010 million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 3.2% during the forecast period 2023-2029. The influence of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine War were considered while estimating market sizes.
China is the largest market with about 34% market share. Europe is follower with about 29% market share.
The key players are WireCo World Group, Tokyo Rope, Kiswire, Usha Martin, Scaw Metal, DIEPA, Bridon, Shinko, DSR, Gustav Wolf, YoungHeung, PFEIFER, Teufelberger, Redaelli, Brugg, Jiangsu Shenwang, Jiangsu Safety, Juli Sling, Ansteel Wire Rope, Hubei Fuxing, Jiangsu Langshan, Guizhou Wire Rope, Fasten Group, Xianyang Bamco etc. The top 5 companies account for about 19% of revenue market share.
Report Scope
This report aims to provide a comprehensive presentation of the global market for Steel Wire Rope, with both quantitative and qualitative analysis, to help readers develop business/growth strategies, assess the market competitive situation, analyze their position in the current marketplace, and make informed business decisions regarding Steel Wire Rope.
The Steel Wire Rope market size, estimations, and forecasts are provided in terms of output/shipments (K MT) and revenue ($ millions), considering 2022 as the base year, with history and forecast data for the period from 2018 to 2029. This report segments the global Steel Wire Rope market comprehensively. Regional market sizes, concerning products by type, by application and by players, are also provided.
For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of the competitive landscape, key competitors, and their respective market ranks. The report also discusses technological trends and new product developments.
The report will help the Steel Wire Rope manufacturers, new entrants, and industry chain related companies in this market with information on the revenues, production, and average price for the overall market and the sub-segments across the different segments, by company, by type, by application, and by regions.
How important do you think regional leadership is in driving overall growth and innovation?
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Flexibility to add or subtract any chapter in the study.
Detailed TOC of Global Steel Wire Rope Market Research Report, 2023-2030
1 Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Steel Wire Rope
1.2 Classification of Steel Wire Rope by Type
1.2.1 Overview: Global “Steel Wire Rope Size” by Type: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2030
1.2.2 Global Steel Wire Rope Revenue Market Share by Type in 20223
1.3 Global Steel Wire Rope Market by Application
1.3.1 Overview: Global Steel Wire Rope Market Size by Application: 2017 Versus 2021 Versus 2030
1.4 Global Steel Wire Rope Market Size and Forecast
1.5 Global Steel Wire Rope Market Size and Forecast by Region
1.6 Market Drivers, Restraints and Trends
1.6.1 Steel Wire Rope Market Drivers
1.6.2 Steel Wire Rope Market Restraints
1.6.3 Steel Wire Rope Trends Analysis
2 Company Profiles
2.1 Company
2.1.1 Company Details
2.1.2 Company Major Business
2.1.3 Company Steel Wire Rope Product and Solutions
2.1.4 Company Steel Wire Rope Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2019, 2020, 2021 and 2023)
2.1.5 Company Recent Developments and Future Plans
3 Market Competition, by Players
3.1 Global Steel Wire Rope Revenue and Share by Players (2019,2020,2021, and 2023)
3.2 Market Concentration Rate
3.2.1 Top3 Steel Wire Rope Players Market Share in 2021
3.2.2 Top 10 Steel Wire Rope Players Market Share in 2021
3.2.3 Market Competition Trend
3.3 Steel Wire Rope Players Head Office, Products and Services Provided
3.4 Steel Wire Rope Mergers and Acquisitions
3.5 Steel Wire Rope New Entrants and Expansion Plans
4 Market Size Segment by Type
4.1 Global “Steel Wire Rope Revenue and Market Share” by Type (2017-2023)
4.2 Global Steel Wire Rope Market Forecast by Type (2023-2030)
5 Market Size Segment by Application
5.1 Global Steel Wire Rope Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2023)
5.2 Global Steel Wire Rope Market Forecast by Application (2023-2030)
6 Regions by Country, by Type, and by Application
6.1 Steel Wire Rope Revenue by Type (2017-2030)
6.2 Steel Wire Rope Revenue by Application (2017-2030)
6.3 Steel Wire Rope Market Size by Country
6.3.1 Steel Wire Rope Revenue by Country (2017-2030)
6.3.2 United States Steel Wire Rope Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)
6.3.3 Canada “Steel Wire Rope Market Size and Forecast” (2017-2030)
6.3.4 Mexico Steel Wire Rope Market Size and Forecast (2017-2030)
7 Research Findings and Conclusion
8 Appendix
8.1 Methodology
8.2 Research Process and Data Source
8.3 Disclaimer
9 Research Methodology
10 Conclusion
Continued….
