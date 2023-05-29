Submit Release
Capito Statement on Mountain Valley Pipeline's Inclusion in Debt Ceiling Package

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Ranking Member of the Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, released the below statement on the inclusion of a provision to expedite completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in legislation announced Sunday to raise the U.S. debt ceiling.

“After working with Speaker McCarthy and reiterating what completing the Mountain Valley Pipeline would mean for American jobs and domestic energy production, I am thrilled it is included in the debt ceiling package that avoids default. Despite delay after delay, we continued to fight to get this critical natural gas pipeline up and running, and its inclusion in this deal is a significant victory for the future of West Virginia,” Ranking Member Capito said.

BACKGROUND:

Ranking Member Capito has consistently led efforts in Congress to expedite permitting of the critically important Mountain Valley Pipeline, including with an amendment to the Democrats’ Inflation Act in August 2022, comprehensive permitting reform legislation in September 2022, and introduction of the RESTART Act in May 2023.

