May 29, 2023 Cayetano: Is the Maharlika Investment Fund the optimal choice for the Filipino people? Senator Alan Peter "Compañero" Cayetano will speak on the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF) as he takes the Senate floor on Monday. At the plenary session on May 29, 2023, Cayetano is set to discuss the significance of prioritizing high-impact national projects that require immediate government investment, always keeping in mind the best interest of the Filipino people. The senator's main question will focus on the choice between the necessary public investments that he says are "gravely needed now" and an investment fund wherein returns are expected in cash but long term. He said he will cite examples of public investments in the areas of basic education, agriculture, and infrastructure such as classrooms, farm-to-market roads, irrigation, and hospitals, among others. Throughout his prior media interviews, the independent senator has consistently said the MIF by itself is neither "good nor bad," but cautioned against fast-tracking the bill given its controversial nature. "I do not think the issue of Maharlika (Investment Fund) is good or bad. It's really a matter of what's best and the timing," he said in an interview with reporters on February 14, 2023 when discussions on the MIF had just commenced. He had also said he would carefully study the proposed wealth fund and will listen to both proponents and oppositionists so the best approach to the issue could be arrived at that is "good and beneficial to Filipinos." Cayetano: Ang Maharlika Investment Fund ba ang pinakamainam na pagpipilian para sa mamamayang Pilipino? Ipapahayag ni Senador Alan Peter "Compañero" Cayetano ngayong Lunes sa Senado ang kanyang mga opinyon at suhestiyon hinggil sa Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF). Sa sesyon ng plenaryo sa Mayo 29, 2023, nakatakdang talakayin ni Cayetano ang kahalagahan ng pagbibigay-prayoridad sa mga pambansang proyektong malaki ang benepisyo sa mga Pilipino at nangangailangan ng agarang pamumuhunan ng gobyerno. Ang pangunahing tanong ng senador ay tutuon sa kung alin sa dalawang pagpipilian ang mas maigi para sa mga Pilipino: ang mga kinakailangang public investment ba na aniya ay lubhang kailangan na ngayon, o isang investment fund kung saan ang kita ay cash ngunit pangmatagalan. Magbibigay siya ng mga halimbawa ng mga public investment na kailangan ng mga sektor ng basic education, agrikultura, at imprastraktura gaya ng mga silid-aralan, mga farm-to-market road, irigasyon, at mga ospital. Sa mga nauna niyang panayam sa media, sinabi ng independent senator na ang MIF mismo ay hindi "good nor bad," ngunit nagbabala siya sa mabilis na pag-apruba sa panukalang batas dahil sa pagiging kontrobersyal nito. "I do not think the issue of Maharlika (Investment Fund) is good or bad. It's really a matter of what's best and the timing," aniya sa isang panayam sa mga reporter noong Pebrero 14, 2023 nang magsimula ang mga talakayan sa MIF. Sinabi rin niya na pag-aaralan niyang mabuti ang mungkahing investment fund at pakikinggan ang magkabilang panig upang matukoy ang pinakamahusay na hakbang na maganda at makabubuti and sa mga Pilipino patungkol sa isyu.