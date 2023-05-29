Smart Hospitals Market Size to Witness Striking Expansion, Forecasted to Attain USD 58.77 Billion by 2025

Smart Hospitals Market

Smart hospitals are medical settings equipped with advanced devices and software for reducing the workload & minimizing the cost associated with all procedures

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Smart Hospitals Market Size is Anticipated to Garner USD 58.77 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17.3% During Forecast Period.

The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐩𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡. 𝐇𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 (𝐈𝐨𝐓) 𝐬𝐨𝐥𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐡𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐥𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬 𝐦𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐡𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Alphabet Inc. (Google Inc.),

• Enlitic Inc.,

• General Vision,

• Intel Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• Nvidia Corporation

• Next IT Corp.

• Welltok Inc

• GE healthcare

𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐇𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐜𝐚𝐧 𝐛𝐞 𝐝𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐨𝐧 𝐬𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

By Component

• Hardware

• System & Software

• Services

By Product

• Smart Pills

• M Health

• Telemedicine

• Electronic Health Record

By Connectivity

• Wired

• Wireless

By Application

• Remote Medicine Management

• Medical Assistance

• Medical Connected Imaging

• Electronic Health Record & Clinical Workflow

• Others

By Artificial Intelligence

• Offering

• Technology

• Application

Based on region, North America dominated the global market in 2022, and is expected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to the well-established healthcare infrastructure and increase in adoption of artificial intelligence software and devices in across various hospitals settings.

Key Benefits

• The study provides an in-depth analysis with the current trends and future estimations of the global smart hospitals market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

• Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

• The quantitative analysis of the industry from 2023 to 2028 is provided to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

• Extensive analysis of key segments of the industry is provided to understand the type of technologies used globally.

• Key players and their strategies are analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

