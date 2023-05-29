Hà Tĩnh aims to optimise local potential and advantages

HÀ TĨNH - National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ on May 28 attended a conference to announce the provincial master plan of Hà Tĩnh for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050 and promote investment in the central locality.

NA Chairman Huệ lauded Hà Tĩnh as the second locality to complete and announce the provincial master plan after Bắc Giang.

He highlighted Hà Tĩnh's great natural advantages with 137-km coastline, a number of UNESCO-recognised intangible heritages, and rich historical tradition.

Hà Tĩnh also holds an important strategic position as a gateway to sea of the East-West economic corridor connecting with Laos and Thailand. It is home to two key national economic areas - Vũng Áng Economic Zone and Cầu Treo Border Economic Zone. Vũng Áng-Sơn Dương is one of the largest deep water seaports in the region, said the NA leader.

He noted that the locality's GRDP growth hit over 9% in the 1991-2022 period. Last year, its economic scale reached nearly 93 trillion VND (3.96 billion USD), while its per capita GRDP hit 70.5 million VND. Hà Tĩnh has also been a bright spot of the country in new-style rural area building.

Under the provincial master plan for the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050, Hà Tĩnh aims to become a development pole of the north central and central coastal region. The province will strive to become a new-style rural province in 2025, one of the localities with highest GRDP in the country in 2030, and a modern industrial province with comprehensive development as a growth pole of the region and the whole country in 2050.

NA Chairman Vương Đình Huệ and delegates visit an exhibition of typical products of Hà Tĩnh on the sidelines of the event VNA/VNS Photo

NA Chairman Huệ held that in order to fulfil these targets, Hà Tĩnh should continue to implement resolutions and directions of the Party, NA and Government, while focusing on boosting four major sectors of steel manufacturing and power generation; agriculture, forestry and fisheries; logistics; and tourism.

At the same time, Hà Tĩnh should strive to enhance its productivity and provincial competitiveness, and roll out measures to complete targets set in the master plan.

Alongside, Ha Tĩnh should also continue to apply necessary solutions to reach all socio-economic and security-defence goals set for this year, tighten administrative disciplines, and pay greater attention to enhancing education and training quality as well as corruption prevention and combat, said the NA leader.

Particularly, the top legislator asked Hà Tĩnh to improve the operational efficiency of people-elected agencies, and further promote its traditional and historical values.

According to Secretary of the Hà Tĩnh Party Committee Hoàng Trung Dũng at the event, 15 projects worth nearly 10 trillion VND (425.8 million USD) and 25 memoranda of understanding with a total investment of over 210 trillion VND (8.94 billion USD) were signed. He pledged that Hà Tĩnh will do its best to optimise local potential and advantages, and build a healthy investment environment. VNS