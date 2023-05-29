Sales Intelligence Market Booms with Advancements and Rising Awareness 2021 to 2030

Sales Intelligence Market size

The rapid adoption of advanced solutions for improved customer targeting propels the growth of the global sales intelligence market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An increase in the adoption of advanced solutions for improved customer targeting and demand for content optimization and data enrichment tools drive the growth of the global sales intelligence market. However, variations in industry-specific requirements restrain market growth. On the other hand, the incorporation of AI and ML capabilities to automate pre-sales processes create new opportunities in the coming years.

According to the report, the global sales intelligence industry generated $2.78 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $7.35 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The Covid-19 pandemic impacted the sales intelligence market positively as there has been increase in investments by different companies in emerging technologies such as AI & machine learning and surge in need for sale intelligence software among enterprises to determine potential customers and tap on growth opportunities.

• Sales intelligence software and services were widely adopted by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to take strategic decisions, address customer issues on a priority basis, and avail results in real-time.

Based on components, the software segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global sales intelligence market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to ability offered to businesses to implement sales plans more effectively and faster than before. However, the services segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the ability offered to businesses to handle a large number of customers while maintaining a relatively small sales and support team.

Based on industry vertical, the IT & Telecom segment held the highest share in 2020, contributing to around one-fourth of the global sales intelligence market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. This is attributed to businesses being able to optimize their customer relationship management (CRM) portals to support sales executives in the finalization of a sale by helping them determine solid leads much faster than before. However, the media & entertainment segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 12.8% from 2021 to 2030, owing to the ability provided to effectively profile and target their customers to gain more viewership and widen the scope of their platforms.

Based on region, North America contributed to the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the global sales intelligence industry, and is projected to continue its dominant share by 2030. This is attributed to high adoption of sales intelligence solutions across end-user segments such as BFSI, retail, and healthcare and rise in investments in new technologies such as data analytics, big data, and machine learning. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the largest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period, owing to evolving consumer trends in the region and high population density leading businesses toward better sales conversion.

The key players profiled in the sales intelligence market analysis are Clearbit, Demandbase, Inc., Dun & Bradstreet Corporation, Data Axle, HG Insights, InsideView, LinkedIn Corporation, Oracle Corporation, ZoomInfo Technologies LLC, and Zoho Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the sales intelligence industry.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global sales intelligence market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

• Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global deep learning market trend is provided in the report.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

• The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2030 is provided to determine the sales intelligence market potential.

