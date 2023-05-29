Automotive Metal Timing Chain Market Size Expected To Reach $16 Billion By 2027

Automotive Metal Timing Chain Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Global Automotive Metal Timing Chain Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers automotive metal timing chain market analysis and every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s automotive metal timing chain market forecast, the automotive metal timing chain market size is predicted to reach a value of $16.07 billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.8% through the forecast period.

The expansion of the automotive manufacturing sector is expected to propel the automotive metal timing chain market demand going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share. Major automotive metal timing chain market manufacturers include BG Automotive, BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, Dayco IP Holdings LLC, FAI Automotive Plc., Ferdinand Bilstein GmbH + Co. KG, Iwis, Melling, NTN Europe, Schaeffler Automotive Aftermarket GmbH.

Market Segments

1) By Type: Roller Chain, Bush Chain, Toothed Or Silent Chain

2) By Propulsion Type: Gasoline Engine, Diesel Engine, Other Propulsion Types

3) By Engine Type: Overhead Cam Engine, Push Rod Engine, Other Engine Type

4) By Vehicle Type: Two Wheelers, Three Wheelers, Passenger Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, Trucks, Buses and Coach

5) By Sales Channel: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), Aftermarket

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Automotive Metal Timing Chain Market Trends

4. Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Automotive Metal Timing Chain Market Growth

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

This type of metal timing chain is part of an internal engine built to coordinate the rotation of the crankshaft and camshaft. It enables the timing chain to move at the necessary intervals to allow the proper amount of fuel to enter the engine and exhaust to depart the engine.



