Waddington's Presents: The Canada Auction Series
Lawren Stewart Harris (1885-1970); Canadian, "Late Sun, North Shore, Lake Superior", 1924, oil on paperboard. Estimate: $300,000-$500,000.
Kenojuak Ashevak ᑭᓄᔭᐊ ᐊᓯᕗ, CC, RCA (1927-2013), Kinngait (Cape Dorset) "Untitled (Owl)", ca. 2009, coloured pencil and felt-tip drawing. Estimate: $4,000-6,000.
Major auctions of Canadian Fine Art, Inuit Art, First Nations Art, and works of Canadian Culture & HistoryTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Canada Auction Series brings together the best of Canadian, First Nations and Inuit art, and items of cultural and historical importance. These major auctions are offered online May 27 through June 1.
CANADIAN FINE ART
The Canadian Fine Art session includes works by Group of Seven members Lawren Harris, A.J. Casson, Frank Hans Johnston, A.Y. Jackson, and J.E.H. MacDonald, which are complemented by work by artists including Charles Pachter, Kazuo Nakamura, Frederick A. Verner, Maud Lewis, René Marcil, Gordon Appelbe Smith, and Pegi Nicol MacLeod, as well as two rare to market paintings by Frederick Loveroff.
Featured Lot:
LAWREN STEWART HARRIS - "Late Sun, North Shore, Lake Superior", the only known study in private hands related to the National Gallery of Canada’s shimmering "Afternoon Sun, North Shore, Lake Superior" (1924, NGC no. 3351) appears at auction for the first time after being in a notable private collection for generations. The NGC canvas was purchased in 1926, the year after its appearance in the Group of Seven’s fourth exhibition at the Art Gallery of Toronto (now, Art Gallery of Ontario) in early 1925. Another oil study, "Last Gleam, North Shore", related to the present lot and the NGC canvas was acquired by the Tom Thomson Memorial Art Gallery in 1974.
INUIT ART
The Inuit Art session presents important works of Inuit art, featuring works on paper by Kenojuak Ashevak, Niviaxie, Luke Anguhadluq, Napatchie Pootoogook, Jessie Oonark and Parr, alongside sculpture by Pauta Saila, Osuitok Ipeelee, Tommy Ashevak, Davie Atchealak, George Tataniq, David Ruben Piqtoukun, Abraham Apakark Anghik and Bill Nasogaluak.
Featured Lot:
KENOJUAK ASHEVAK ᑭᓄᔭᐊ ᐊᓯᕗ, CC, RCA - "Untitled (Owl)", ca. 2009. Owls never ceased to interest Kenojuak Ashevak, who used them as a subject for over 100 different prints—including the iconic "Enchanted Owl"—as well as her original drawings, as offered in this auction.
Kenojuak’s fantastical owls could be audacious, festive, preening, and often surrounded by brightly-hued plumage. This owl is electric in its palette, as Kenojuak juxtaposes hot pink with green, creating a visual charge. Regarding her choice of colours, in 1980, Kenojuak told Jean Blodgett: “The colours are part of an informal system that I have. I select two colours that will go side by side, lining them up, saying that these two look good together. I use that system for my colouring and don’t change it halfway through the drawing.”
Kenojuak’s signature symmetrical composition is on display here, both energetic and harmonious. For Kenojuak, form always took precedence, though she often explained that her main objective as an artist was to inspire happiness in her viewers—mission accomplished with this radiant drawing.
CANADIAN ARTS, CULTURE AND HISTORY
This auction reflects the country’s incredible breadth of talent across various disciplines. From the field of music, look for works by Leonard Cohen and Neil Young. Our collective sense of humour is represented by a photograph album of Toronto’s Second City troupe. These contemporary works are enhanced by historical items from Indigenous cultures, European explorers and settlers, the fur trade, the Confederation of Canada, and the nation’s involvement in two World Wars.
Featured Lot:
The "Convention of London Canada-United States Border Marker", A. Laidlaw & Co., Hamilton, 19th century. It was only after the 1818 Convention of London that the line between the two nations was both legislatively defined and socially understood. Established along the 49th parallel, the demarcating line stretching from coast to coast is the longest undefended border in the world. Made from granite, cast iron, bronze and stainless steel and placed in 1861, this obelisk is just one of the 8,600 total markers erected along the border between Canada and the United States.
PROPERTY FROM THE ESTATE OF ROLAND MICHENER
Waddington’s is pleased to present the estate of Canadian lawyer, politician, and diplomat Roland Michener. Michener served as the Speaker of the House of Commons from 1957 to 1962, the High Commissioner to India from 1964-1967, and as the Governor General of Canada from 1967 to 1974. Highlights from this auction include historical documents; signed photographs of international royalty, dignitaries and politicians; presentation items from Michener’s time in office; personal belongings and books, and other items of interest.
Featured Lot:
"Pair of Grecian Vapheio Gold Cups, Vourakis, Athens, 20th century", reproductions of an important pair of gold cups discovered in a tomb at Laconia, Greece in 1889. These cups were a gift from King Constantine and Queen Anne-Marie of Greece.
ALL SESSIONS ON VIEW:
At Waddington's, 275 King Street East, Toronto, M5A 1K2.
Monday, May 29, 10 am to 5 pm
Tuesday, May 30, 10 am to 5 pm
Wednesday, May 31, 10 am to 7 pm
Or by appointment.
Please note individual closing times of each session noted on our website.
Bid or browse on our website and visit our News Section to read more about lots offered in these auctions.
Register to Bid.
