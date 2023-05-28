PwC and Claritas HealthTech Enter into Strategic Relationship for the Deployment of Claritas’ Medical Imaging Platforms

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE and LONDON, May 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas HealthTech and PwC today announced that they will collaborate on the rollout, deployment, and support of a suite of medical image enhancement and AI diagnostic software products.



Medical imaging is the first step of most medical journeys resulting in an exponential increase in the quantum of medical imaging demand. But access to imaging has not kept pace for several reasons: limited clinician bandwidth, high cost of equipment/lack of equipment, cost and limited shelf life of contrast agents, to mention a few; all leading to huge backlogs globally and presenting one of the biggest challenges in the healthcare industry.

Claritas’ image enhancement and reconstruction software, namely iRAD™ and iPET™, both US FDA-cleared, provide modality agnostic and cost-effective solutions to alleviate the pressure on the medical imaging and diagnostic ecosystems. iRAD™ can be used to enhance MRIs, X-Rays and CTs thereby improving first time reading, reducing the need for re-scans, and improving diagnostic accuracy. iPET™ allows accelerated PET-CT/MRI acquisition while significantly reducing the amount of contrast dosage needed.

“This collaboration with PwC will accelerate our global deployment strategy and deliver significant benefits to clinicians across practice areas.”, commented Chetan Baxi, CEO of Claritas.

Anthony Bruce, Global Healthcare Leader of PwC commented, “PwC works with national and local healthcare providers to deliver real, workable solutions to today’s challenges. We are always excited to work with new technologies, like Claritas, which seek to address some of the key bottlenecks in healthcare.”

About Claritas HealthTech Pte. Ltd.

Claritas conducts research and development in the fields of image enhancement, machine vision and artificial intelligence (“AI”) with a focus on medical image processing and AI-assisted interpretation and diagnostics. Claritas aims to transform the diagnostics industry with powerful and effective software products created using image enhancement and AI technology, to enable and assist doctors in medical diagnostics. All Claritas AI-assisted diagnostic tools are fully compliant with HIPPA, PDPA and GDPR requirements. For more information, please visit www.claritashealthtech.com .

