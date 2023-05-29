Milagro Pharmaceuticals opens first Frequency Clinic in Mexico
Milagro Pharmaceuticals has opened M-Healing Center in Mexico City with the latest technology in bio frequencies.LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, USA, May 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Milagro Pharmaceuticals Inc. a Nevada Corporation is proud to announce the opening of the very first Bio Frequency clinic in Mexico City M-Healing Center. With a technology that was developed more than 50 years ago, Milagro has combined this technology with practicality by creating a one-of-a-kind carbon disk that can be placed on the body called NRG Xips.
The Human Body consists of many organs that are made up of tissues. These tissues are made up of cells. When all cells cooperate with each other by being arranged in the right order (correctly polarized), then a bundling of energy happens, and the organ will function optimally and strongly. Living cells are like batteries. As we age the electrical charge around the cell decreases. Diseased or weakened cells tend to vibrate out of harmony with the rest of the body and with a lower electrical charge. Our NRG Xips help the cells regain their normal vibratory rate, thus assisting the body to restore a state of equilibrium and health.
The Xips are a soft layered wearable device made of a blend of polymerization of ethylene and glycol and has a carbon crystalline polyvinyl composite material that is programmed with specific frequencies. It is bonded with a skin-friendly adhesive manufactured by 3M Company, that attaches directly to the skin. The base material is an anti-bacterial, waterproof, Latex free medical tape, and approved by the FDA for skin wear. The Xips are circular devices which are applied directly on the skin after palpation and assessment by a trained MHC Therapist. The purpose is alleviation in injury and pain within minutes. Our aim is that the patient experiences a reduction of pain and swelling, an increase in range of motion and an improvement in quality of life related to health. Most people experience a significant pain reduction from our NRG Xips within 10 to 45 minutes from application.
The company has more than 40 different Xips for different ailments. The company is already in conversations with strategic partners to open up at least 20 more clinics in the next 12 months. This is a non-transdermal non-invasive device; NO needles or chemicals are used. For more information, please go to https://mhcmedic.com
