DJ Auras Josh Set to Return to Orange County Pride for a Pioneering DJ Set

SANTA ANA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OC Pride is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of DJ AURAS JOSH to the main stage for OC Pride 2023. Known for his groundbreaking performances and energetic mixes, DJ Auras Josh is set to deliver an unforgettable DJ set that transcends traditional boundaries, featuring industry-leading

choreography and a powerful message of inclusion and self-expression.

OC Pride 2023, scheduled for June 24th, aims to celebrate diversity and empower the LGBTQ+ community. DJ AURAS JOSH's performance perfectly aligns with the event's core values by championing the importance of embracing individuality and fostering a sense of belonging for all. This pioneering DJ set will showcase DJ Auras Josh's innovative approach to live performance, combining his signature mixes with mesmerizing choreography that breaks new ground in the industry. Attendees can expect a visual spectacle that perfectly complements his music's pulsating beats and infectious energy.

Fresh off the release of his new single “UNDER”, from the upcoming DEBUT EP “In The Midst of Chaos”, this DJ set will showcase an innovative approach to live performance, combining his signature mixes with mesmerizing choreography that breaks new ground in the industry. Through his music and stage

presence, he encourages attendees to celebrate their authentic selves, reinforcing the importance of embracing diversity and eradicating discrimination in all its forms.

In conjunction with his performance, DJ AURAS JOSH is launching a powerful call to action for everyone attending OC Pride 2023. He urges individuals to be unapologetically themselves and to stand up against prejudice, fostering an environment that promotes love, understanding, and equal rights for all.

For further information about DJ Auras Josh at OC Pride 2023, please visit www.DJAURASJOSH.com.