[Latest] Global Online Dating Services Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 30 Billion ~2032, At 7% CAGR

The Global Online Dating Services Market was at US$ 9 Bn in 2022 and is growing to approx US$ 30 Bn by 2032, with a CAGR growth of 7% between 2023 and 2032.
The Global Online Dating Services Market was estimated at USD 9 Billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach around USD 30 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7% between 2023 and 2032.
Global Online Dating Services Market: Overview
Online dating, often known as online dating, is a way to meet new people and create connections with them in order to start relationships. Digital messaging is a feature of online dating services that aid in improving interpersonal interactions. Online dating is getting more and more popular as a way to meet new people and find a compatible companion.
The primary factors propelling the growth of the online dating services market are an increase in internet service usage and an increase in dating and marriage. The total market demand for online dating services is also expected to increase due to the growing adult population and rising internet usage.
Global Online Dating Services Market: Growth Drivers
An increase in the number of single adults is one of the major forces behind the online dating services market’s growth. One of the main factors influencing the expansion of the online dating industry is the number of adults who are single and seeking a possible partner. The number of single people who utilize dating services is significant.
The millennial generation is comparatively more focused on their careers than their older counterparts, and their choice to remain single for an extended period of time may be one of the reasons for the adult single population’s explosive development. Online dating perceptions are changing, and smartphone usage is expanding, young people are delaying marriages, among other important industry growth factors.
The online dating services industry is anticipated to expand quickly throughout the forecast period as a result of expanding big data and block technology usage among older generations. Since their beginnings, online dating services and apps have struggled with the problem of profile authenticity. Blockchain technology aids in data safety and security, identity verification, and general matchmaking process improvement.
The foundation of blockchain technology is transparency, which benefits the online dating industry by allowing service providers to spot bogus profiles and dating scams. The growing adoption of blockchain technology by online dating service providers would boost user transparency, encourage more users to utilize their services, and consequently grow the industry.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Online Dating Services Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7% over the forecast period (2023-2032).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Online Dating Services Market size was valued at around USD 9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 30 Billion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Online dating is a service provided via a web-based computer system or smartphone applications, frequently utilizing the GPS location feature of a smartphone. It also includes rapid access to digital photo galleries and mobile wallets to enhance the experience of online dating. These apps streamline and quicken the usual online dating process of flirting, chatting, meeting, and possibly developing love feelings.
D) The use of online dating apps has several benefits. Online dating offers several opportunities for users to connect with like-minded individuals. Special algorithms are used in the development of these apps to find users who share interests and preferences. Users will undoubtedly find many people on these programs who share their hobbies and pastimes.
E) All around the world, there are more and more single people. Nowadays, when searching for a companion, people all around the world look for particular qualities. Similar interests, like-mindedness, and other qualities are among them. Online dating makes it easier for them to locate someone who shares these qualities, which is why adoption is rising. In order to match clients’ expectations, online dating service providers also offer cutting-edge features and improved user experiences. Online dating is quick, handy, easy to use, and needs less work. Additionally, it enables one to restrict the range of contacts by utilizing a variety of features. As a result, it is widely used and driving the online dating services market expansion.
F) The global use of online dating sites has surged as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Its acceptance was further aided by the travel bans imposed by the governments of various nations, as well as the closing of stores, malls, and cafes. Due to this, there has been a significant increase in international subscriptions to various online dating services. For instance, the number of Bumble users rose from 855.6 thousand in 2019 to 1,142.1 thousand in 2020. As a result, the pandemic significantly increased the number of users using online dating services all over the world, which further spurred market growth.
Regional Landscape
From 2023 to 2032, Asia Pacific is anticipated to experience the largest CAGR growth. India and China are helping the online dating services market expand favourably. The rising popularity of online dating websites and apps among the youthful population in emerging economies is one of the key drivers of regional growth. Additionally, a significant increase in smartphone penetration and rising digitization in China and India contribute to the market’s expansion. It is also anticipated that the industry will have plenty of chances due to the rising number of users of online dating applications in China, India, and other emerging nations.
In 2022, North America’s revenue share was the highest. The U.S. is helping the market revenue to increase favourably. One of the factors fueling market expansion is the availability of reputable online dating services like Tinder, Bumble, Badoo, and others. For instance, in North America, Match Group’s online dating service providers had an average of 4.1 million users in 2018; this number rose to 4.9 million by 2020. The Tinder, BLK, Hinge, and Chispa applications significantly contributed to the increase in average subscribers in North America.
Key Players
Match Group, LLC (Tinder)
Grindr LLC
Bumble Inc.
eHarmony, Inc.
Spark Networks, Inc.
com.au Pty Ltd.
The Meet Group, Inc
Coffee Meets Bagel
Cupid Media Pty Ltd.
The League App, Inc.
Elite Singles
Others
The Global Online Dating Services Market is segmented as follows:
By Platform
Web Portals
Application
By Revenue Generation
Advertisement
Subscription
By Demographics
Adult
Baby Boomer
By Subscription
Annually
Quarterly
Monthly
Weekly
By Service
Matchmaking
Social Dating
Adult Dating
Niche Dating
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
