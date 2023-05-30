[Latest] Global Acrylic Resin Industrial Coatings Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 28.95 Bn By 2030.
Global Acrylic Resin Industrial Coatings Market was at US$ 17.89 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 28.95 Bn by 2032 with a CAGR growth of 5.8%, 2022-2030.
Global Acrylic Resin Industrial Coatings Market was estimated at USD 17.89 Bn in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 28.95 Bn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% between 2022 and 2030.
Global Acrylic Resin Industrial Coatings Market: Overview
Acrylic resin industrial coatings are thermoplastic or thermosetting polymers. It is obtained by acrylic and methacrylic ester monomer. It possesses properties such as resistance to photochemical, gloss retention, and high adhesion. In addition, it is less toxic, has low flammability, and has low VOC content owing to which it finds applications in various end-use industries including automotive, building and construction, transportation, electrical, medical, consumer goods, and others.
Global Acrylic Resin Industrial Coatings Market: Growth Drivers
Increasing demand from the architecture sector acts as one of the key factors responsible for the growth of the global acrylic resin industrial coatings market. Acrylic resin industrial coatings are preferred over conventional coating materials due to their low volatile organic content, low toxicity, resistance to abrasion, and water retention capacity. Acrylic coatings are extensively used in the building infrastructure for roof and wall coatings along with interior and exterior protecting coating applications. According to an article published by the India Brand Equity Foundation paint market is expected to grow 20% annually in the next two years. These factors are anticipated to increase the demand for acrylic resin coatings in the paints and coatings sector.
Furthermore, the growing trend of renovation activities based on modern theme infrastructure has surged the popularity of DIY projects, where acrylic resin is used to make up slip-resistant versatile, and aesthetically pleasing floors and walls. This factor is anticipated to increase the potential sales of acrylic resin industrial coatings; thus, offering the most lucrative opportunities for the market to grow.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Global Acrylic Resin Industrial Coatings market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5.8% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Global Acrylic Resin Industrial Coatings market size was valued at around USD 17.89 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 28.95 Billion by 2032. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The growing population has surged the building and construction activities in both developed and developing countries wherein acrylic resin industrial coatings are widely used to make slip-resistant, attractive, and aesthetically pleasing floors and walls. This factor is expected to increase the overall market growth in the upcoming years.
D) The emergence of high solid paints and coatings which produces no or low VOCs has surged the popularity of acrylic resin coatings. In addition, growing infrastructure activities in both developed and developing economies have enhanced the need for acrylic resin industrial coatings which are extensively used in paints and coatings.
E) The global building and construction end-use segment are expected to hold a dominant position during the forecast period and account for 29.56% of the total market share.
F) Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the acrylic resin industrial coatings market with a total market share of 36.89% during the forecast period.
Regional Landscape
Region-wise, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Asia-Pacific is the dominant region in the acrylic resin industrial coatings market with a total share of 36.89%. The utilization of acrylic resin coatings has increased in the sectors such as building & construction, automotive, electronics, and others are key market trends in the Asia-Pacific region.
The building & construction sector is one of the booming sectors in the Asia-Pacific region. For instance, according to an article published by Invest India in August 2022, the construction industry in India is expected to reach $1.4 Tn by 2025 due to a robust increase in the urban population which will significantly enhance the demand for acrylic resin coatings where it gives protection to infrastructure during the uncertain weather conditions. It is also used for protecting the windows & doors, floor slab surfaces from UV radiation, and others.
Moreover, China is the topmost producer of electric vehicles in the world where acrylic resin coatings are widely employed in sealing systems, interior roof panels, and other automotive parts as a glassifying agent and anti-corrosion agent which propel the market growth. According to data published by International Trade Administration, China’s construction industry is projected to grow at an annual average rate of 8.6% from 20220-2030. These factors are escalating the demand for acrylic resin coatings in the building and construction sector.
The Europe region has shown considerable growth due to the strong presence of top automobile manufacturers such as BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Audi, and Volkswagen that are consistently adding value by producing desirable and attractive cars where acrylic resin industrial coatings are used for sealing applications.
This North American region is also anticipated to maintain its position throughout the forecast period. Countries such as the U.S., Canada, and Mexico have significant contributions to the growth of the acrylic resin coatings market in the region.
Key Players
ABASF SE
The Dow Chemical Company
Arkema S.A.
Air Products And Chemicals Inc
NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO. LTD.
Formosa Plastics Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
DIC CORPORATION
Hexion
Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd
Poly Metal India
Tuff Coat Polymers Private Limited
MGI Chemicals Pvt. Ltd.
Astra Chemtech Private Limited
Paladin Paints & Chemicals Private Limited
The Global Acrylic Resin Industrial Coatings Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Water based
Solvent based
Others
By Application
Paints and Coatings
Adhesive and Sealants
Others
By End Use
Building and Construction
Automotive
Electronics
Packaging
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Global India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
