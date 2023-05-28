Bird Feeder Market Size Witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031 | Asia-Pacific is Hits CAGR of 7.2%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Bird Feeder Market by Type (Window Feeders, Tube Feeders, Hopper Feeders, Platform Feeders, Others), by Material (Metal, Plastic, Glass, Others), by Mount Type (Pole, Hanging, Window, Others), by Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Other Retail Stores, Online): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031.” According to the report, the global bird feeder industry was pegged at $1.1 billion in 2021, and is estimated to garner $2.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of changing market trends, key investment pockets, top segments, regional landscape, value chain, and competitive scenario.

Drivers and Opportunities

Increase in adoption of birds as companion and surge in awareness regarding the health benefits of having pets as companion coupled with rise in pet humanization have boosted the growth of the global bird feeder market. Moreover, increase in nuclear families due to urbanization supplements the demand for birds as pets. Over the last few years, people have become more inclined toward aviculture, gardening, and avitourism, which fuels the interest in bird and feeding wild birds. On the other hand, technological developments and incorporation of digital technologies including artificial intelligence, smartphone, augmented reality, Wi-Fi, and digital cameras in bird feeds would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic positively affected the market due to surge in adoption of birds as companions. In fact, it is expected that bird feed and backyard bird feeders manufacturers and sellers witnessed a steep increase in sales by 45% and 50% in 2020.

During the pandemic, most of people were turning to birds for diversion and solace. This, rise in interest of people in birding has increased the demand for bird feeder.

The tube feeders segment to hold its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period

Based on type, the tube feeders segment contributed to the highest market share in 2021, contributing to more than two-fifths of the global bird feeder market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is due to rise in urbanization coupled with increase in global population. However, the window feeders segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to lack of space for gardening and backyard space.

The plastic segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on material, the plastic segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global bird feeder market, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The plastic feeder is portable and lightweight, which makes it simpler to clean and maintain. This supplements the growth of the segment. However, the metal segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2031.

The hanging segment to hold the largest share during the forecast period

By mount type, the hanging segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global bird feeder market, as it facilitates in keeping both feed and water for visiting the pet birds and it keeps the birds and feed protected from the cats and squirrels. However, window segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, owing to high demand among birders who have less garden space, patio, and balcony.

The online segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By distribution channel, the online segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, due to increase in adoption of smartphones and surge in access to internet. However, the specialty stores segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global bird feeder market.

Europe to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031

Based on region, global bird feeder market across Europe contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the market, and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue by 2031. This is due to presence of huge number of birders, gardeners, aviculturists, and pet bird owners. However, market across Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Leading Market Players:

Aspects, Inc.

Bird Buddy

Backyard Nature Products

Droll Yankees

Central Garden & Pet Company

First Nature

Duncraft

Kaytee Products, Inc.

Harris Farm, LLC.

Nature’s Way Bird

Kettle Moraine

Wild Bird Habitat Store

Songbird Essentials

Woodlink Ltd.

Wild Birds Unlimited, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global bird feeder market. These companies have adopted several strategies including expansion, partnerships, new product launches, and mergers & acquisitions to maintain their foothold in the industry. Furthermore, the report is essential in determining the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by every market player.