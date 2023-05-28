Flash News: OKX Updates its Shark Fin Structured Product

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, May 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , the second-largest crypto exchange by trading volume and a leading Web3 technology company, has issued updates for the day of May 28, 2023.

OKX Updates its Shark Fin Structured Product

OKX has announced an update to Shark Fin, by changing the structured product's settlement time from 10:00 (UTC) to 08:30 (UTC). As a result, users who subscribed to a Shark Fin listing by May 26, 2023 at 11:59 (UTC) will be eligible to receive the first batch of early settlement at 08:30 (UTC) on June 2, 2023.



Shark Fin is OKX’s principal-protected product that gives users the ability to gain USDT in any market condition. With as little as 10 USDT, users can diversify and spread their funds across Shark Fin's bullish and bearish BTC and ETH options.



Users can subscribe to Shark Fin's listing(s) every Thursday at 12:00 (UTC) to Friday at 12:00 (UTC). To learn more about Shark Fin, click here.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

About OKX



OKX is a world-leading technology company building the future of Web3. Known as one of the fastest and most reliable crypto trading platforms for traders, OKX’s crypto exchange is the second largest globally by trading volume.



OKX’s leading self-custody solutions include the Web3-compatible OKX Wallet, which allows users greater control of their assets while expanding access to DEXs, NFT marketplaces, DeFi, GameFi and thousands of dApps.



OKX partners with a number of the world’s top brands and athletes, including: English Premier League champions Manchester City F.C., McLaren Formula 1, The Tribeca Festival, golfer Ian Poulter, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo.



OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.



To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

