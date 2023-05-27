Muv Enterprises Introduces Revolutionary Muv Token for a Seamless Ecosystem in Real Estate and Beyond

Muv Enterprises is a visionary entity committed to pioneering the integration of cryptocurrency into real-world applications.

/EIN News/ -- London, UK, May 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a trailblazing move towards integrating cryptocurrency into the fabric of the commercial sector, Muv Enterprises has announced the creation of its distinctive Ethereum (ERC20) Muv Token. Launched on 5/9/23, the token promises to transform the conventional business mindset and construct an ecosystem facilitating seamless transactions in crypto, traditional fiat, and beyond.

Muv Enterprises seeks to disrupt the traditional currency mindset, paving the way for a complete immersion into the crypto world. With Muv Token, stakeholders can freely buy and sell tokens, products, and services, and even convert tokens to fiat when required. The aim is to create a self-sustaining token economy that is not bound to the conventional norms of traditional currency.

Backed by an assortment of Muv Enterprises projects encompassing sectors like golf, retail, entertainment, and apartments, the value of Muv Token will largely be defined by the ecosystem it successfully creates. Muv Enterprises currently has two projects underway in Texas, and is eager to share more information with the Muv community soon.

At launch, the Muv Token will boast a total supply of 22 million tokens, with 5 million of them immediately entering the circulation. The rest will be judiciously divided among key stakeholders who are committed to holding long term, treating the token as an asset rather than a typical crypto cash-out.

Interestingly, Muv Token has integrated a 2% reflections feature for transactions carried out on decentralized exchanges, where 2% of each transaction will be distributed among all existing holders.

Additionally, 1% will contribute to the liquidity pool, and 1% will be burned, making the token deflationary.

Muv Enterprises invites you to partake in their Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) launch on 6/1, where you can secure TheMuv tokens at a 23% discount. The tokens will play a key role in commercial real estate projects, marking the start of an unprecedented journey towards a new era of real estate transaction.

The Muv Token IEO can be found at https://crytfex.com/launchpad/muv/. There are benefits as covered to contributing sooner rather than later, so don’t miss out!

The Muv Token's liquidity pool has been locked for two years, marking a commitment to long-term stability and growth.

Ready to shift gears and embrace the future of transaction? It's time to make a move, make the MUV!

For more details, visit their website at https://www.muv.enterprises or connect via Telegram at https://t.me/themuvtoken.

Follow them on Twitter at https://twitter.com/themuvtoken and join the conversation on Reddit at https://www.reddit.com/r/themuvtoken/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=ioscss&utm_content=1&utm_term=1.

Website: https://www.muv.enterprises/





About Muv Enterprises

Muv Enterprises is a visionary entity committed to pioneering the integration of cryptocurrency into real-world applications. With a diverse portfolio of projects across various sectors, the enterprise aims to create an interconnected ecosystem where its Muv Token serves as a seamless medium of transaction and investment.

Media Contact:

Benjamin Kiss

Hungary

Support@muv.enterprises

Disclaimer:

This announcement is not directed at any investors or potential investors, and does not constitute an offer to sell — or a solicitation of an offer to buy — any securities, and may not be used or relied upon in evaluating the merits of any investment. Any projections, estimates, forecasts, targets, prospects and/or opinions expressed in this release are subject to change without notice. The contents in here should not be construed as or relied upon in any manner as investment, legal, tax, or other advice.