Ilham Aliyev laid foundation stone for school in city of Kalbajar

AZERBAIJAN, May 27 - 27 May 2023, 20:20

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has participated in the groundbreaking ceremony for the 960-seat school in the city of Kalbajar.

Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev informed the head of state on the work to be done.

The school will have 41 classrooms, IT, biology, chemistry, physics rooms, 8 labs, gyms, assembly hall, canteen etc.

The head of state laid a foundation stone for the 960-seat school in the city of Kalbajar.

