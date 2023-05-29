Computational Photography Market size to surpass around USD 19.3 Billion by 2032 | Apple, Samsung, Nvidia, Adobe, Nikon

Computational Photography Market size to surpass around USD 19.3 Billion by 2032 | Apple, Samsung, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Adobe, Nikon

The global Computational Photography Market was valued at USD 12.8 Billion in 2022 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 19.3 Billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Computational photography is a field of computer science that deals with the construction of digital images. It is a relatively new field that has arisen out of the need to process the ever-increasing amount of digital image data being generated by modern cameras and other imaging devices.

Market Trends and Drivers

The key drivers of the computational photography market are the increasing demand for high-quality images, the need for better image processing capabilities, and the growing popularity of digital cameras. The demand for high-quality images has been driven by the increasing popularity of social media and the need for better image quality in advertising and marketing. This has led to a need for better image processing capabilities, which has in turn driven the development of computational photography. Digital cameras have also become increasingly popular, as they offer several advantages over traditional film cameras. Digital cameras are typically smaller and lighter than film cameras, and they offer the ability to take unlimited pictures without the need for film. This has made them particularly popular with amateur photographers and those who take a lot of pictures.

Market Restraints and Challenges

Computational photography is a field of image processing that uses computer algorithms to improve image quality. The key restraints in the computational photography market are the high costs associated with the development of algorithms and the need for specialized hardware. The challenges in the computational photography market include the need to develop algorithms that can handle a variety of different types of images, the need to develop algorithms that can run on a variety of different types of hardware, and the need to keep up with the rapidly changing field of image processing.

Major Players in the Global Computational Photography Market

The key players in the Computational Photography are Market Apple, Samsung, Nvidia, Qualcomm, Adobe, Nikon, Sony, LG, Light, and Canon.

COVID-19 Impact:

With the effect of COVID-19 impact, the production of smartphones for the first half of 2020 is expected to drop drastically. The chipmaker, Qualcomm Inc., says that the coronavirus outbreak globally, it poses a potential threat to the mobile phone industry, with a possible impact on manufacturing and sales. Globally, semiconductor revenues are expected to decline by nearly 2 to 3% in 2020. Further, it disrupted the supply chain with some smartphone brands such as Sony, Samsung, who announced the integration of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 AI-enabled (has a camera architecture that should advance computational photography). This leads to the delay in the production as it is unpredictable currently when the pandemic gets over.

Market Segments

By Type

Single- and Dual-Lens

16-Lens

Others

By Product

Smartphone Cameras

Standalone Cameras

Machine Vision Cameras

By Application

3D Imaging

AR

VR

MR

