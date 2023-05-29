Global Demand for Data Center Substation to surpass US$ 15.6 billion by 2031 | Hyosung Heavy Industries, NEI Electric Power Engineering, S&C Electric Company

The Global Data Center Substation Market was valued at US$ 9.8 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to US$ 15.6 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Global Data Center Substation Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Data Center Substation Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A data center substation is a structure in the power network where transmission routes and distribution feeders are connected through circuit breakers/switches by busbars. This helps control the power flow across the network and general switching procedures for maintenance purposes. These enclosed zones mainly step up or down the voltage in transmission lines to a particular level suitable for the distribution system. Further, with the surge in the volume of structured and unstructured data, along with the increasing demand for cloud computing, is subsequently driving the demand for efficient and reliable substations.

Market Drivers and Trends

Data centers have become an essential component of the modern economy, from the servers operating in SMEs to the organization data centers supporting large businesses and the plantations running cloud computing services hosted by several technology giants, including Google, Amazon, Netflix, and Facebook. Moreover, different end users have emerged to distinguish themselves with varying data center requirements in this digital economy, which is challenged continually with staying ahead of customers’ IT roadmaps. Therefore, the requirement for data storage is also surging due to the rising demand for big data analytics and cloud-based services, including online content comprising movies, apps, videos, and social media.

Global Data Centre Substation Market Segmentation

By Component

Transformers

Switchgears

Relays

Others

By Voltage Type

33KV-110KV

111KV-220KV

221KV-500KV

Above 500KV

Major Players in the Global Data Center Substation Market

The key players studied in the global data center substation market are Acciona, S.A. (Spain), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Hitachi Energy Ltd (Switzerland), Hyosung Heavy Industries (South Korea), NEI Electric Power Engineering, Inc. (US), S&C Electric Company (US), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens Energy (Germany), TE Connectivity Corporation (US), and Tesco Automation Inc. (US).

