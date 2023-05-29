PreemploymentDirectory.com Releases Guide to Help New Background Screening Firms Select the Right Technology Platform
The Guide serves as a roadmap for identifying the key considerations to help you determine the technology platform that best fits your business needs.
There are a lot of technology platforms and it is truly a daunting task for new firms to try to figure out which one is right for them. We are very excited to release this guide to help them.”ALPHARETTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The driving force behind developing - A Guide to Help Background Screening Companies Select a Technology Platform Partner - is to help start-up firms to know where to start when searching for a technology platform provider. Just like any other important business operation, this starts with identifying what you want to achieve and how you will measure success. You must also have a keen awareness of your stakeholders’ needs and what the marketplace is demanding.
— W. Barry Nixon
Today, employers are focused on faster, more accurate and secure information that is compliant with prevailing privacy standards. Your challenge is to carefully identify and layout out the tasks you want the technology to support. This should become your road map for identifying a technology provider to meet your needs.
Throw in the mix of selection considerations user experience, security, automation, artificial intelligence & machine learning, candidate experience, predictive analytics, scalability, customer support, etc.
The Guide is a first-of-a-kind source that is non-proprietary, not commercially oriented and is focused solely on providing relevant and current information.
You will be hard-pressed to find another source that is as comprehensive as this one and that is based on over three years of market research both inside and external to the background screening discipline.
W. Barry Nixon, Founder and COO, of PreemploymentDirectory.com, is a widely recognized expert on background screening and is the co-author of the landmark book Background Screening Investigations: Managing Hiring Risk from an HR and Security Perspective and a past recipient of the coveted ‘Most Influential People in Security’ award by Security Magazine. Mr. Nixon said, “Background checking firms today are faced with a complex maze of selection & hiring and discrimination laws at the federal and state level, and these must be baked into their processing of each applicant’s information. Layered on top of this are the technologies associated with HRIS, ATS integrations, predictive analytics, artificial intelligence & machine learning and as if this was not enough all of this must be applied in a manner that creates a positive user and candidate experience.”
Nixon, added, "There are a lot of different technology platforms out there, and it is truly a daunting task for new firms to try to figure out which one is right for them, and we are very excited to release this guide to help them."
Download your complimentary copy of ‘A Guide to Help Background Screening Companies Select a Technology Platform Partner’ here:
Please direct any questions to W. Barry Nixon at 1-949-922-5374 or you can email him at wbnixon (at) PreemploymentDirectory.com or contact him on Linkedin at https://www.linkedin.com/in/w-barry-nixon-426580/
ABOUT PREEPLOYMENTDIRECTORY.COM:
PreemploymentDirectory.com is the leading background screening news and information portal on the web and houses the leading directory of background screening companies designed to make it easy for employers to quickly find a background screening provider to meet their needs. The website includes a Background Screening Knowledge Center which houses an extensive Article Library, Accreditation Resource Center, Continuous Screening Resource Center, Employment Screening Advice for Employers and much more. We also publish the leading e-newsletter for the industry - The Background Buzz.
William Nixon
PreemploymentDirectory.com
+1 949-922-5374
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn