Camberwell Plumbing Company Zebra Plumbing Offers Solutions for Blocked Drain, Toilet, And Sewer Problems

Zebra Plumbing, a rising name in Melbourne’s residential plumbing industry, is helping Camberwell homeowners understand why drains get blocked, how to prevent it, and what they can do about it if they are already facing the issue. For more information, readers can visit https://zebraplumbing.com.au/services/blocked-drain/.

There is no one reason for home drains to get blocked drains. One common cause is the gradual accumulation of debris like hair, soap residue, and food particles. As these substances gradually build up inside pipes, they restrict the flow of water and eventually cause a blockage. Single-family homes with plants on the property can also experience blocked drains due to the intrusion of tree roots which grow toward moisture sources and infiltrate drainpipes, leading to clogs.

Additionally, inappropriate disposal of items such as grease, sanitary products, or excessive toilet paper can also contribute to blockages. Finally, structural issues such as an insufficient pipe slope, damage to the pipes due to inclement weather or plain old age, or foreign objects accidentally flushed down the toilet are also some of the reasons why a home’s drainage system may be impeded.

“Being mindful while using your home’s drainage system is the best way to prevent drain blockages,” says the founder and spokesperson for Zebra Plumbing, Byron Slabbert. “For example, grease, oil, and food scraps should never be poured down the drain and instead should be disposed of using other methods. You should also make sure that you have drain guards or strainers installed to help trap debris before it enters the pipes. Finally, using plenty of water for flushing your drains and the regular use of high-quality drain cleaners can also keep your drains in optimum condition.”

Blocked drains, if left unattended for too long, can lead to several problems, the least of which is a disruption in the homeowners’ daily schedule. Water that has been accumulating for a while can be a breeding ground for bacteria and mould, turning into a health risk. Moreover, stagnant water can also seep into the surrounding walls and building materials, threatening the home’s structural integrity.

Byron Slabbert offers Camberwell homeowners advice on the steps to take if they are dealing with blocked drains by saying, “We understand just how anxiety-inducing a plumbing issue can be. Not only do you have to contend with lost time and plumbing fees but you also have to find a solution to the problem before it causes any more damage. If water has been pooling up in the shower, the sink, or the toilet, we recommend that you don’t go at it with a plunger hoping to fix it yourself. It might end up being a short-term fix as the real problem could be far more severe than it seems. Instead, we urge you to rely on professionals for a lasting plumbing solution. At Zebra Plumbing, our 24-hour plumbing services with quick response times are just what you need to fix your home’s drainage.”

The fully licensed and insured Melbourne company has been receiving nothing but praise for its plumbing services, a full list of which is available at https://zebraplumbing.com.au/services/. On its Google Business Profile, the company has a perfect overall rating of 5.0 out of 5.0 from over 67 reviews. Customers thank the company’s plumbing crew for their professionalism, timely turnaround times, and affordable pricing.

One Google review talks about the company’s handling of a blocked drain by saying, “I recently had to engage a plumber to look at a shower drain problem I have had for months. I contacted Zebra Plumbing on the eve of a long weekend and was able to get same-day service. Byron was friendly, knowledgeable, and transparent, and fixed my issue instantly. I know it's always hit-and-miss when trying to find a good plumber that is honest and trustworthy, so look no further than Zebra Plumbing. I will be using them for all my future plumbing needs!”

Melbourne homeowners can contact Zebra Plumbing at 1300 033 468 to schedule its emergency plumbing services in Camberwell. More details can be found at https://zebraplumbing.com.au/locations-local-emergency-plumber-melbourne/plumber-camberwell/

