Commercial Door Worx Expands Business Operations and Services to Columbia South Carolina

/EIN News/ -- Charlotte, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Charlotte, North Carolina -

Commercial Door Worx, a commercial door and hardware installation company in Charlotte, NC, is pleased to announce the expansion of their business operations and services to the Columbia, South Carolina area. With their more than 25 years of experience in the industry, they can assure their customers of their exceptional service, top-quality materials and resources, and dependable services, no matter how difficult the project is.

Tom McGarity, CEO of Commercial Door Worx, says, “Are you looking to install a new door for your property? If so, then you’ve come to the right place. Commercial Door Worx specializes in delivering top-notch door and hardware installation services in four different regions in Columbia, SC and surrounding areas. With more than 25 years of professional experience, we can ensure that your new set of doors are installed properly. No matter if you’re looking to make a traditional or custom installation, we’ve got you covered. Our expertise includes servicing clients like hospitals, assisted living facilities, hotels, schools, and up-fits. What’s more is that we provide exceptional customer satisfaction, meaning that our work is never done until you are completely satisfied with our service.”

Some of their specialties are anti-ligature doors and devices, which are frequently used in hospitals, behavioral health institutions, correctional institutes, and other similar institutions, including government offices as a way to prevent suicide or self-harm. Basically, this is a design for door handles that prevents a patient from tying an object on it for the purpose of suicide or self-harm. The anti-ligature locks have curved or sloped corners that make it almost impossible to attach any cord-like object because it will just slide right off the lock. Furthermore, the locking mechanism can be controlled on the inside of the door but there is also unrestricted access from the exterior, which means health care professionals can lock the door from the outside. Those who would like to know the exact location and other relevant information about Commercial Door Worx can check out their Google Maps page at https://goo.gl/maps/t8aW2JWQuiQueW9f9.

Another innovative product that can be provided and installed by Commercial Door Worx is the hollow metal door and frame, which has been gaining in popularity among new interior designers and architects. Hollow metal doors offer several advantages. First, they are strong and durable, while being light. Second, they are both waterproof and fireproof, and they don’t require much in terms of maintenance and care. Third, they are attractive and can contribute to the aesthetics of the office or commercial building. Fourth, they conform with safety rules and regulations. For instance, because they are light, they are easy to open and close, which conforms with the needs of differently abled persons.

Commercial Door Worx can also provide panic devices for commercial buildings. These are designed to help people escape a building much more easily and safely, thus lessening the liability burden of business owners with regards to the issue of negligence and safety.

Also available from Commercial Door Worx are bathroom partitions, which are often needed in mall washrooms and public baths. They can also provide and install public/commercial bathroom accessories, such as paper towel dispensers, paper towel holders, soap dishes, and more.

Commercial Door Worx is a commercial door and hardware installation company based in Charlotte, NC with more than 25 years of experience. Their installation projects include doors and hardware for schools, assisted living facilities, hotels, up-fits, hospitals, and more. Aside from door and hardware installation, they can also provide hollow metal frame installation and bath partitions and accessories installation. They also provide related items and services, such as: door and frame repair; door push bar; locksets; closures; exit devices; panic devices; door push bar; public/commercial bathroom accessories and bath partitions; bath partitions; toilet paper holder; towel dispenser; and soap dish.

Those who are interested in learning more about their commercial door installation services for automatic and manual doors in Columbia, SC, including repair and/or maintenance, can visit their website at https://commercialdoorworx.com/service-areas/columbia-sc/ or contact them on the phone or through email.

###

For more information about Commercial Door Worx, contact the company here:



Commercial Door Worx

Tom McGarity

704-627-2164

tom@commercialdoorworx.com

227 W 4th St

Charlotte, NC 28202

Tom McGarity