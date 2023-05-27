Forever Learning Announces First Franchise Sale, Set for North Houston Location
The North Houston location marks the very first franchise sold for the brand with a target operational date of October 2023.
We want to expand our group of schools across Houston, Texas and the greater US to spread the Montessori method to as many kids as possible in early childhood.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Forever Learning Montessori, an innovative educational program that aims to keep students ahead of the game through a world renowned Montessori curriculum, has just announced its very first franchise sold. The new territory is tentatively planned for North Houston, pending site selection, and is owned by a family team — Hazel Mehra, Ridhi Mehra, and Davinder Mehra. The franchise has shared October of this year as its targeted launch date.
— Syed Meerza, founder of Forever Learning Montessori
Founder Syed Meerza expressed excitement over his company’s first sale, pointing out that the family-focused philosophy of the school is magnified with a team like the Mehra family.
“We are a family-oriented business that takes great pride in what we do in the education industry,” Meerza said. “We are hopeful and confident in the Mehra family since they are a close knit group and bring a strong background in the education industry, including several years working with Montessori. They are passionate in their joint effort, so it made them the easy, and more importantly, the right choice!”
The Montessori franchise has continued to gain interest throughout the US as it offers qualified entrepreneurs with a background in education a step into a powerful industry. According to IBIS World, educational services accounted for $2.1 trillion in revenue in 2022 alone.
“We want to expand our group of schools across Houston, Texas and the greater US to spread the Montessori method to as many kids as possible in early childhood,” said Meezra. “This age and learning period is the most influential within a child’s education, and it's important to lay a good foundation for their future educational endeavors.”
Forever Learning Montessori is offering exclusive territories throughout the nation. The company gives its franchisees a strong support system complete with ongoing operational and marketing guidance, plus a robust training program that includes hands-on training at both a corporate location and the franchisee’s location. Meezra and his team are eager to bring on more franchise partners in order to reach more students with his program.
“We want to reach and touch as many young minds as possible through the Montessori Method of Education from Texas to beyond,” Meezra commented. “Our goal is to provide parents and families the best option for their children in which we can care, nourish, and educate them for our future society. Our franchise opportunity is our path to that goal.”
Visit www.foreverlearningmontessori.com to learn more about owning this educational franchise.
ABOUT Forever Learning Montessori
Forever Learning Montessori is a Texas-based childhood education facility that utilizes the world-renowned Montessori curriculum. The brand holds to a mission to uphold the highest standards in surpassing the educational needs of all who are committed to fostering the interests of the child through the Montessori philosophy and to establish a team of highly motivated teachers through concern for the welfare and development of each individual student. To learn more about the Forever Learning Montessori franchise, visit www.foreverlearningmontessori.com.
Syed Meerza
Forever Learning Montessori
+1 832-722-6946
email us here