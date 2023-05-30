The Luxe List Releases Father’s Day Gift Picks for Deserving Dads

Father's Day Gift Guide

Highly anticipated annual Father’s Day Gift Guide 2023 replete with stellar gifts and gets

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Last year, consumer spending on Father’s Day was expected to total $20 billion, nearly on par with the previous year’s record-setting figure of $20.1 billion, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual consumer survey. With approximately 76 percent of U.S. adults expected to celebrate Father’s Day in 2022, this year’s dad-driven holiday will surely be another boon for retailers. With so many options, what is worth gifting to the guys in your life? Here are some tried and true gift ideas that’ll duly deliver.

***** TECH *****

• Atomi Alpha Electric Scooter (amazon.com)

• SPOT X’s Two-Way Satellite Messenger (findmespot.com)

• iRobot’s Roomba Combo j7+ Robot Vacuum and Mop (irobot.com)

• Cubii Revive from Cubii (cubii.comcubii-revive)

• Customized Gaming Controllers from Dream Controller (dreamcontroller.com)

• ROKFORM G-ROK’s Wireless Golf Speaker (rokform.com)

***** STYLE *****

• The xSuit 4.0 (xsuit.com)

• Men’s Clothing from Jachs New York (jachsny.com)

• PUMA X IGNITE Spikeless Golf Shoes by Volition America (volitionamerica.com)

• Men’s Jewelry by Craftd London (craftdlondon.com)

• Versace VE2212 Aviator Sunglasses from SmartBuyGlasses (smartbuyglasses.com)

***** AT HOME *****

• Nolah’s Bamboo Sheet Set (nolahmattress.com)

• Essentia Mattress’ Kingston Organic Pet Bed (myessentia.com)

• Brightly’s Terra Stone Coasters (brightly.eco)

***** TRAVEL *****

• The ULTI Messenger Bag by CONMIGO (conmigobags.comproduct/shop)

• URGGO’s Car Air Eco-Purifier & Freshener (amazon.com)

***** OUTDOORS *****

• Putt-A-Bout’s Portable Putting Greens (putt-a-bout.com)

• The Beach Bundle Chair from SUNFLOW (getsunflow.com)

***** FOOD & BEVERAGE *****

• Herd & Grace Signature Steak Boxes (herdandgrace.com)

• Customizable Cheese Boards and Platters from Lynn & Liana Designs (lynnliana.com)

• The Entertainer’s Tray from Groovy Girl Gifts (groovygirlgifts.com)

• “World's Cheesiest Dad” Gift Basket from Cheese Brothers (cheesebros.com)

• Bisquit & Dubouché’s X.O. Cognac (reservebar.com)

• Customizable Ice Cube Tray Molds from Siligrams (siligrams.com)

• Original Wine Purifier and Decanter from Üllo (ullowine.com)

• 2018 Sketches Red Wine from PEJU Winery (shop.peju.com)

• The Non-Alcoholic Quartet Wine Pack by Jøyus (drinkjoyus.com)

• La Tourangelle’s Gourmet Truffle Infused Oils (latourangelle.com)

• Calicle’s Insulated Ice Cream Bowl Set (caliclecups.com)

***** SELF-CARE *****

• The HEROBOARD Exercise Platform (heroboardfitness.com)

• Derm Dude’s Grooming Products (dermdude.com)

• LED Teeth Whitening Kit from MOON Oral Beauty (moonoralcare.com)

• Sacral Still Point Pressure Pillow from Kanuda (kanudausa.com)

~~~

