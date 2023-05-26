ISW Is Adding More Ukraine Briefing Opportunities

AFGHANISTAN, May 26 -

Yesterday we announced a new opportunity for interested members of the public to listen to and engage with our analysts who provide the industry-leading updates on Russia’s war in Ukraine. We are pleasantly surprised to report that interest was so overwhelming that registrations for the event were completely filled within the first few hours! Our goal was to keep the audience small for this event to allow for a conversation, but it seems we underestimated how many of you in the community of interest want to participate.

But don’t worry! We want to make sure we have the opportunity to engage with all of you who want to participate in the discussion , particularly as the war potentially enters a new and dynamic phase.

In the next few days, we will open one or more additional events to give an opportunity to those who were not able to register this time.

Thank you to all those who registered for the June 8th event. And thank you to the network of ISW readers who have such a keen interest in this important topic. We remain committed to providing the best information on the war and finding new ways to engage with our audience.

We look forward to announcing the follow-up event dates and details soon. Stay tuned and thank you for your support!