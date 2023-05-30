Cysurance and Kaseya Partner to Reduce Cost and Improve Cyber Insurance Coverage for Companies of All Sizes

Cyber Insurance Fast Track Program Provides Discounted Coverage for Cysurance-Certified Kaseya Solutions

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cysurance, a next-generation risk mitigation company that insures, warranties and certifies security solutions, is partnering with Kaseya, the leading global provider of unified IT management and security software for managed service providers (MSPs) and small to mid-size businesses (SMBs), to launch the Kaseya Cyber Insurance Fast Track Program. The partnership with Cysurance delivers up to $1.5 million in cyber-security insurance coverage for companies that adopt and implement Kaseya’s IT Complete Security Suite.

“The suite includes Kaseya’s Dark Web ID, BullPhish ID, Graphus or SaaS Defense, Datto EDR and RocketCyber Managed Security Operations Center (SOC) modules,” said Kirsten Bay, co-founder and CEO of Cysurance. “Cysurance has not only worked with Kaseya to certify, warranty, and insure properly implemented solutions, we have also streamlined the enrollment process for underwriting risk while offering between 20%-50% discounts from traditional cyber-coverage rates.”

Enterprise spending on security, risk management and resilience is rising exponentially to address a worsening threat landscape. Breaches, however, continue unabated, prompting cyber insurance companies to raise rates and reduce coverage. Cysurance-certified solutions from leading players in the cyber sector are warrantied for insurability. They are also designed to be interoperable, with solutions working together cost-efficiently to offer enterprises maximum protection.

“Launching this program with Cysurance is further proof of Kaseya’s commitment to the overall success of our customers,” said Mike Puglia, General Manager of Kaseya’s Security Suite. “We’re excited by the impact this program will have on our MSP and SMB customers as they continue to battle against the ever-evolving cyber threat landscape.”

Managed service providers can participate in the Cyber Insurance Fast Track Program by adding coverage to existing – and new – services based on Cysurance-certified Kaseya solutions. Kaseya customers can immediately access the Cyber Insurance Fast Track Program directly through the KaseyaOne customer portal, to rapidly verify the necessary modules and related requirements to qualify for Cysurance-certified coverage.

“This announcement represents a major industry breakthrough in how organizations optimize investments in security to reduce both cost and risk. Customers can now pre-qualify for coverage and save on premiums by utilizing Cysurance-certified security solutions,” explained Bay. “Instead of paying more for cyber insurance and dealing with the lengthy process of qualifying for coverage, Kaseya customers are immediately eligible. Moreover, the savings can cover the cost of Kaseya’s Security Suite modules.”

About Cysurance

Cysurance is a next-generation risk mitigation company that insures, warranties, and certifies security solutions. Cysurance-certified partners meet the most stringent requirements demanded by underwriters of risks associated with hardware, software, infrastructure, and security services deployed by enterprises across all industries and geographies. Cysurance-certified offerings minimize vulnerabilities faced by public, private, and non-profit organizations. The company dynamically ensures adherence to the constantly evolving best practices for enterprise security through an integrated ecosystem of solution providers who work seamlessly together to cost-effectively optimize the resilience of organizations. To learn more, visit https://www.cysurance.com.

About Kaseya

Kaseya is the leading provider of unified IT & security management software for IT professionals in managed service providers (MSPs) and mid-market enterprises (MMEs). Through its customer-centric approach and renowned support, Kaseya delivers best-in-breed technologies that empower organizations to seamlessly manage IT infrastructure, secure networks, backup critical data, manage service operations, and grow their businesses. Kaseya offers a broad array of IT management solutions, including well-known names: Kaseya, Datto, IT Glue, RapidFire Tools, Unitrends, Spanning Cloud Apps, TruMethods, ID Agent, Graphus and RocketCyber. These innovative solutions fuel Kaseya’s IT Complete platform, which is designed to maximize efficiencies and enable businesses through a single pane of glass. IT Complete empowers IT professionals to centrally command hardware, software, security, data, compliance, operations and more from within a comprehensive, integrated, intelligent (AI utilization-optimized), and affordable platform. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Kaseya is privately held with a global presence in over 25 countries. To learn more, visit https://www.kaseya.com/.