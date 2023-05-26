Virtual Reality Brings Clinical Education into a New Dimension

William Belk joins a panel of healthcare simulation experts to showcase cutting-edge applications in medical training

/EIN News/ -- Greenwood Village, CO, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exciting new healthcare training applications will be on display at the Augmented World Expo in Santa Clara, CA when William Belk, Director of Medical Simulation and Innovative Education at Air Methods, joins a panel of speakers on “Integrating Virtual Reality-Based Medical Simulation Training into the Healthcare Enterprise” at 5:05pm on May 31, 2023. He will share his insights and experiences on using cutting-edge technology to revolutionize air medical training and critical care education.

“At Air Methods, we are constantly seeking new ways to improve the skills and knowledge of our medical personnel, and the use of virtual reality has been a game-changer,” said Belk. “During this panel, I will be discussing how we are using this technology to simulate real-life scenarios, supplement hands-on experience, and ultimately improve patient outcomes.”

Other speakers on the panel include SimX’s Karthik Sarma and John Dorsch, Ann Marie Brennan from the University of Pennsylvania School of Nursing, and Beth Culross from the University of Nebraska Medical Center. These healthcare simulation and training leaders will discuss their extensive experiences integrating virtual reality into their healthcare simulation enterprises. They will also share some of the lessons they’ve learned about the benefits and challenges of VR in medical training, as well as best practices for both users and educators in medicine.

###

About Air Methods

Air Methods (airmethods.com) is the nation’s leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With over 40 years of air medical experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods’ fleet of owned, leased, or maintained aircraft features more than 450 helicopters and fixed wing aircraft. Air Methods Ascend is the company’s clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity manikins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.

About William Belk

William B. Belk is the Director of Medical Simulation and Innovative Education for Air Methods. In this role, he is responsible for designing and implementing training programs for medical professionals who work in the field of helicopter and fixed wing emergency medical services. Belk is a certified flight paramedic with over 15 years of experience in the healthcare industry and is an expert in the use of simulation technology for medical education and training. He is a frequent speaker at conferences and workshops on the topics of medical simulation and serious games. He has presented his work to audiences around the world. Belk holds a degree in health sciences from Northern Arizona University and is currently pursuing a master’s in healthcare simulation at the University of Galway in Ireland.



Denisse Coffman Air Methods 720-666-8499 media@airmethods.com