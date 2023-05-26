Submit Release
HDOT Job Fair June 1 at HNL

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation (HDOT) is hosting a job fair at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) Diamond Head tour group area (ground level at Terminal 2 next to baggage claim 31) on Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Applicants for all HDOT positions can apply on-site. Please bring a copy of your resume, if available. Staff at the job fair may conduct interviews and make employment offers, if appropriate.

HDOT is seeking candidates for a variety of positions, including electricians, janitors, heavy machine operators, and engineers. For more information on the job fair and open positions, please visit https://hidot.hawaii.gov/jobs/

The job fair location is shown here:

map showing location of the job fair at the Diamond Head tour group area

Parking for the fair is available in the Terminal 2 parking garage.

map showing location of parking for the job fair at terminal 2 garage

