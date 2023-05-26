The Department of Revenue Reminds Military Personnel of Special Resources Available to Them

JEFFERSON CITY —

The Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) is taking the occasion of Military Appreciation Month as an opportunity to remind military personnel—active and retired—of the special resources it has available to its military customers.

“As a retired Lt. Colonel who served 25 years in the United States Air Force, I personally make honoring and serving our Missouri military a priority at the Missouri Department of Revenue,” said Department Director Wayne Wallingford. “Accordingly, we make special resources available to our military customers to enhance their customer experience with us. Particularly since I know first-hand the challenges things like filing taxes and renewing driver licenses can have if you are a Missouri resident on active duty and based in another state or even another country, I want the Department to do all it can to help ease those burdens.”

Resources available to military customers include a Military Reference Guide, a Driver License Information for Military Personnel brochure, a Motor Vehicle Information for Military Personnel brochure, and a Tax Information for Military brochure. Furthermore, the Department has a special phone line for military personnel inquiries (816-236-9440), as well as a special e-mail (military@dor.mo.gov).

Additional resources may be found at https://dor.mo.gov/military/.

