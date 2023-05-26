Submit Release
TCRC Ratifies CN Collective Agreement

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) announced today that the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference (TCRC) has ratified its collective agreement with the Company. The union represents approximately 6,000 CN Locomotive Engineers, Conductors, Yard Conductors, and Yard Coordinators working in Canada.

“We are pleased that TCRC members have ratified the collective agreement reached earlier this year. We thank the TCRC leadership for their engagement throughout this process.  We remain committed to working with this important group to ensure continued service for our customers and improved working conditions for our team members."
                                     - Tracy Robinson, President and Chief Executive Officer, CN

About CN
CN is a world-class transportation leader and trade-enabler. Essential to the economy, to the customers, and to the communities it serves, CN safely transports more than 300 million tons of natural resources, manufactured products, and finished goods throughout North America every year. CN’s network connects Canada’s Eastern and Western coasts with the U.S. South through a 18,600-mile rail network, CN and its affiliates have been contributing to community prosperity and sustainable trade since 1919. CN is committed to programs supporting social responsibility and environmental stewardship.

