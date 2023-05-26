Mesh-Associated Pain Syndrome: Onset is Either Immediate After Implant, or Years Later

Dr. Greg Vigna

Mesh pain predominantly started within first 5 years of insertion, over a quarter of all patients developed symptoms after mesh had been in for over 6 years

The long-term risk of mesh-associated pain syndrome is serious and women deserve warning of these risks and women require informed consent of this complications. ” — Greg Vigna, M.D., J.D.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “The term Mesh-Associated Pain Syndrome has been a term used in Europe for since 2014. It is important that physicians warn women that 14% of women have chronic pain associated with slings and a quarter of women develop symptoms after 6 years”, stated Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national malpractice attorney, mid-urethral sling attorney.

Mesh-Associated Pain Syndrome: Predictors for Continence and Prolapse Mesh Removal Surgery in a Single Centre is the first specific review of women who present the University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust for surgical treatment of Mesh-Associated Pain Syndrome following implantation of pelvic mesh. It was published on May 15, 2023 and found that mesh removal was required for pain “predominantly commenced within the first 5 years of its insertion…over a quarter of all patients developed symptoms after the mesh had been in situ for over 6 years.”

Dr. Greg Vigna, mid-urethral sling attorney, states, “The polypropylene mid-urethral sling needs to end. It is time for PVDF. We know in the United States 7.9% of women to undergo another surgery to remove or cut the mesh for complications and 17.9% of women to require another surgical treatment for failed treatment of stress urinary incontinence at 15-years. To date the FDA does not support the safety of these devices past one year. PVDF works at least as well as Polypropylene at one year and has less pain, less revisions.”

Dr. Vigna continues, “Polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) is used as mid-urethral slings and hernia surgery all over the world but is not available in the United States. PVDF is more expensive than polypropylene. PVDF used in mid-urethral sling works as well as polypropylene slings with less soft tissue inflammation.”

Dr. Vigna concludes, “The long-term risk of mesh-associated pain syndrome is serious and women deserve warning of these risks and women require informed consent of this complications. They must understand alternatives procedures that don’t use polypropylene or mid-urethral slings made of PVDF. This study showed that there was no increase in mental health problems in those with mesh-assoicated pain syndrome compared with the rest of the population of women. These are serious injuries and serious pain syndromes affecting healthy women.”

Vigna Law Group is investigating the Red Flag Warning symptoms of neurological injury from mid-urethral slings include:

1) Groin pain

2) Hip pain

3) Inability to wear tight pants

4) Clitoral pain or numbness

5) Severe pain that makes vaginal penetration impossible

6) Tailbone pain

7) Anorectal pain

8) Painful bladder

9) Pain with sitting

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic injuries and the neurological injuries caused by mid-urethral slings including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and complex regional pain syndrome. Ben Martin is a national pharmaceutical injury attorney in Dallas, Texas. The lawyers represent women in courts across the country.

For more information about PVDF:

and:

Dejene, Funk, Pate, Jennifer M. Wu. Long-Term Outcomes After Midurethral Mesh Sling Surgery for Stress Urinary Incontinence. Female Pelvic Med Reconstr Surg 2022; 28: 188-193.

