Province celebrates National AccessAbility Week May 29 to June 3

CANADA, May 26 - May 29 to June 3 marks National AccessAbility Week with the theme Including from the Start: From Possibilities to Practice.

National AccessAbility Week is a time to promote across communities and workplaces, and to celebrate the contributions of Islanders living with disability. It is an opportunity to recognize the efforts of Island people, businesses and organizations who are actively removing barriers to ensure persons living with disabilities have an equal chance to participate in all aspects of society.

As a part of this week, Red Shirt Day will take place on Wednesday May 31. Red Shirt Day is an Easter Seals initiative that promotes AccessAbility and Inclusion across Canada and shows support for people living with disabilities, their families while celebrating their achievements.

"This week is an opportunity to celebrate Islanders living with disabilities and should serve as a reminder to put disability inclusion into practice each week of the year. Everyone deserves an opportunity to be seen, heard and feel supported. When we come together to engage, support and lift others up, we can achieve great things. I encourage all Islanders to come together this Wednesday, May 31 and wear red as a show of support for Islanders living with disabilities.” - Social Development and Seniors Minister Barb Ramsay

Media contact:

Rebecca Gass

Senior Communications Officer

Social Development and Seniors

rjgass@gov.pe.ca