Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,205 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,831 in the last 365 days.

Province celebrates National AccessAbility Week May 29 to June 3

CANADA, May 26 - May 29 to June 3 marks National AccessAbility Week with the theme Including from the Start: From Possibilities to Practice.

National AccessAbility Week is a time to promote across communities and workplaces, and to celebrate the contributions of Islanders living with disability. It is an opportunity to recognize the efforts of Island people, businesses and organizations who are actively removing barriers to ensure persons living with disabilities have an equal chance to participate in all aspects of society.

As a part of this week, Red Shirt Day will take place on Wednesday May 31. Red Shirt Day is an Easter Seals initiative that promotes AccessAbility and Inclusion across Canada and shows support for people living with disabilities, their families while celebrating their achievements.

"This week is an opportunity to celebrate Islanders living with disabilities and should serve as a reminder to put disability inclusion into practice each week of the year. Everyone deserves an opportunity to be seen, heard and feel supported. When we come together to engage, support and lift others up, we can achieve great things. I encourage all Islanders to come together this Wednesday, May 31 and wear red as a show of support for Islanders living with disabilities.” 

- Social Development and Seniors Minister Barb Ramsay

Media contact:
Rebecca Gass
Senior Communications Officer
Social Development and Seniors
rjgass@gov.pe.ca

You just read:

Province celebrates National AccessAbility Week May 29 to June 3

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more