Wolf trapper education class offered in Salmon July 29

A wolf trapper education class will be offered in Salmon on Saturday July 29, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Idaho Fish and Game office, 99 Highway 93 North.

Although this class is still months away, wolf trapper education classes are usually offered just a few times a year locally - so if you need a class, sign up now.

Here’s what you need to know if you wish to take a class:

Anyone intending to trap wolves in Idaho must attend wolf trapper education prior to purchasing wolf trapping tags.

Anyone intending to trap wolves that did NOT hold an Idaho trapping license prior to 2011 is required to take both trapper and wolf-trapper education courses. So, if that applies to you, check for upcoming trapper education classes as well.

Students must pre-register either online or by visiting any Idaho Fish and Game office. The cost is $9.75 when registering online or $8.00 in person.

A wolf trapper education class provides students with interactive, hands-on training from experienced, certified trapper instructors.

For more information, please contact the Fish and Game office in Salmon at 208-756-2271.