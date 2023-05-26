JRealityG's Explosive New Single "Rules of the Game" Presented by Sony Music The Orchard, DSG Productions

JRealityG's Explosive New Single "Rules of the Game"

Highly Anticipated Single "Rules of the Game" by JRealityG Released in Collaboration with Sony Music The Orchard, DSG Productions, and Big Top Entertainment.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- DSG Productions is excited to announce the release of the highly anticipated single, "Rules of the Game," by rising rapper and songwriter JRealityG. The track features 4x Platinum emcee OG Bigga Rankin and is set to make a significant impact on the hip-hop scene. The collaboration between DSG Productions, Sony Music The Orchard, and Big Top Entertainment aims to bring forth an explosive release.

JRealityG, born Jarvis Jeremy Gibbons on February 12, 1990, in Jasper, FL, discovered his passion for hip-hop at a young age. Drawing inspiration from artists such as LL Cool J, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, Tupac Shakur, and The Notorious B.I.G., he developed his own unique style of rhyming and wordplay.

Influenced by notable figures like Jay Z, J. Cole, Rick Ross, Cyhi, and Shawn Jay, JRealityG is a true artist known for his legendary lyrical talents. With his southern roots and conscious lyrical content, he captivates listeners, taking them on a cultural journey filled with humor and a renewed appreciation for authentic musical expression.

"Rules of the Game" highlights JRealityG's vivid lyrics and showcases top-grade production by MGeezy. The track, distributed by Big Top Entertainment L.L.C. and Sony Music The Orchard, has gained significant popularity on radio and Spotify playlists. Within its first few weeks, it has garnered over 150K streams and the official music video has received more than 20K views.

Fans can stay connected with JRealityG on Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/jrealityg/?hl=en), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/JrealityG/), and through his official website (www.jrealityg.com).

Don't miss out on JRealityG's groundbreaking single, "Rules of the Game," available now on all major streaming platforms.

JrealityG feat. OG Bigga Rankin - Rules of the Game (Official Music Video)