INSIDEA Announces Strategic Partnership With Payoneer
Our partnership with Payoneer propels us to new heights, revolutionizing remote hiring and empowering businesses to access top talent worldwide. Together, we shape the future of work.”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 28, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- INSIDEA, a prominent remote work outsourcing platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Payoneer, a global financial services company specializing in online money transfer and digital payments. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the evolution of remote work, empowering businesses to easily access and hire top remote talent from around the world.
— Pratik Thakker, Founder & CEO of INSIDEA
As the remote work revolution continues to reshape the employment landscape, INSIDEA has emerged as a trusted platform that enables organizations to tap into a diverse pool of remote professionals across a wide range of domains. By teaming up with Payoneer, INSIDEA further strengthens its position as a leader in the remote hiring space, offering seamless and secure payment solutions to its global clientele.
"Our partnership with Payoneer marks an exciting chapter in our journey to strengthen the way businesses hire and remunerate remote talent," said Pratik Thakker, Founder and CEO of INSIDEA. "By joining forces, we can provide our clients with a comprehensive remote hiring solution, combining our curated talent pool with Payoneer's seamless payment capabilities. Together, we are empowering businesses to embrace the power of remote work and leverage top talent from around the globe."
This partnership allows Payoneer expands its reach into the remote work market, tapping into a vast network of organizations seeking top talent worldwide. It paves way for Payoneer to showcase its robust financial infrastructure and payment solutions to a broader audience, reinforcing its position as a global leader in online money transfer and digital payments. This collaboration promises mutual benefits, creating a favorable outcome for both companies and their global workforce.
INSIDEA's commitment to quality and efficiency aligns perfectly with Payoneer's mission to empower businesses and individuals worldwide to thrive in the digital economy. They are united in their commitment to breaking down barriers and fostering a global community of remote professionals and businesses. This partnership is set to fuel the future of work, enabling organizations to build agile, cross-functional teams that thrive in the digital age.
