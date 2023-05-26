Unlocking the Skies : The Future of Urban Piloted Air Mobility

Urban Piloted Air Mobility Market

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research (Portland, Oregon, USA) Published Latest Report Titled, “Urban Piloted Air Mobility Market by Aircraft Type (Fixed Wing, Rotor Wing, Hybrid Wing), by Range (Intracity (20 - 100 KM), Intercity (100 - 400 KM)) and by Component (Platform, Infrastructure): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032." The global urban piloted air mobility market is experiencing a significant growth due to increase in demand for aerial platforms for intra-city & intercity mobility.

Urban piloted air mobility is an on-demand urban passenger and cargo-carrying transportation system. Urban air mobility is developed to reduce traffic bottleneck and bring new aerial platform for people to travel around cities & urban areas. Growing urban population requires modern mobility solutions for urban traffic problems such as carbon emission, quality of air, and traffic congestion. In addition, several aircraft prototypes are being designed, tested, and created to be used for commercial purposes such as air taxi.

𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐎𝐂 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-toc-and-sample/9427

𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Government imposed lockdown to slow the spread of COVID-19 has increased the usage of UAVs for food & medical supplies.

Aircraft manufacturers are forced to delay the testing of prototype aircrafts, due to governments-imposed travel restrictions in the view of COVID-19 pandemic causing a workforce shortage.

Drone manufacturers are facing short-term operational issues due to disruption in supply-chain of component & equipment caused by measures taken by authorities against COVID-19 pandemic.

The drone delivery service providers are unable to procure more drones from the drone manufacturers to keep up with the demand for aerial delivery.

Urban air mobility industry will benefit from the demand for on-demand passenger transport in a post COVID-19 scenario.

𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 & 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

Urban mobility system can leverage low altitude airspace to avoid congestion on road. For instance, in March 2018, Kitty Hawk Corporation (personal air vehicle manufacturer with headquarters in California, US) unveiled its prototype electric taxi aircraft called Cora. This prototype electric taxi can take-off and land vertically like a helicopter without the need for a runway, powered by 12 independent fans.

In addition, in Ingolstadt (city in Bavaria, Germany) an urban air mobility project began in June 2018, involving Audi (German automobile manufacturer), Airbus (European airline manufacturer), the Carisma Research Center, the Fraunhofer Application Center for Mobility, and the THI University of Applied Sciences (THI in the artificial intelligence research network) among various other partners to exploit & study the potential use of urban air mobility in application such as emergency services, transport of blood & organs, traffic monitoring, public safety, and passenger transport. Such demand for efficient & fast transportation will drive the global urban air mobility market.

𝐏𝐔𝐑𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐒𝐄 𝐅𝐔𝐋𝐋 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓 𝐎𝐅 -https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/urban-piloted-air-mobility-market/purchase-options

𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Moong Inc., Volocopter GmbH, Jaunt Air Mobility LLC, Bell Textron Inc, Kitty Hawk, Airbus SAS, Airspace Experience Technologies Inc., EHang Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd, Lilium, Aurora Flight Sciences, Jaunt Air Mobility LLC.

Key Market Segments:

By Aircraft Type

Fixed Wing

Rotor Wing

Hybrid Wing

By Range

Intracity (20 – 100 KM)

Intercity (100 – 400 KM)

𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9427

The report will include highlights of the overall market which includes Frequently Asked Questions [FAQs] such as:

Q1. Which are the leading market players active in the urban piloted air mobility market?

Q2. What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

Q3. What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

Q4. What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?