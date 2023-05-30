Fashion Meets Wellness: T4x Offers Trendy and Comfortable Clothing with a Mental Health Advocacy Twist
EINPresswire.com/ -- T4x is a clothing brand that offers stylish and comfortable clothing at affordable prices. The brand was founded by Tanika Sharray, who is known for her advocacy for mental health. T4x is focused on promoting positive values and wellness, and customers can experience the latest fashion trends while still prioritizing comfort and affordability.
For those who want to stay ahead of the curve, T4x will be featured at Fashion Week in September with its Fall collection. It also offers custom items such as cards for all occasions, gift wrapping paper, party supplies, blankets, and baby clothes, and accessories.
One of their lines called My Black is Beautiful serves as an ode to black history and heritage. The line was created with the hope that it would encourage people of color to embrace their culture with confidence and pride while also allowing them to express themselves in a fashionable way. Sharray wants this line to “remind us that our beauty cannot be defined or restricted by anybody else”.
Not only is T4x bringing stylish clothes but they’re also giving back. Starting June 2023, 10% of T4x's earnings each month will be donated to an organization that is helping with mental health. “We want to help the world build healthier attitudes, smile and be kind to themselves and others,” says Tanika. “Our t-shirts promote positive attitudes and motivation in the world for a healthier environment.”
For more information, visit t4xbrand.com. To order your custom pieces for any special event, call 240-801-0162.
Tanika Andrews
T4xbrand
t4xbrand@yahoo.com