New Partnership With Macys.com and TurnKey Beauty Inc to Sell JUDY Garland Fragrance
Announcement Coincides with One-Year Anniversary of Ms. Garland’s 100th Birthday Where Her Fragrance Was Previewed at an Elaborate Hollywood Gala
It’s just wonderful to be able to celebrate my mother’s legacy in this special way. She would have been thrilled!”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, May 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an announcement today, consumers are told they can now purchase JUDY – A Garland Fragrance by Vincenzo Spinnato on MACY’S fragrance destination website Macys.com. “We’re excited to partner with Macys.com as they are known for carrying beautiful fragrances from Chanel to Dior and now Judy Garland,” says Vincenzo (Vince) Spinnato, President/CEO of TurnKey Beauty based in Capistrano Beach, CA.
— Liza Minnelli
Nicky Rector, Founder of Appoco Consulting Corp, a NYC-based boutique development and placement firm, says, "I was very excited when I learned of this fragrance − the trifecta of delicious scent, beautiful packaging and the fact that the product was created by world-renowned cosmetic chemist Vince Spinnato, was very appealing to me. After sampling the fragrance, I knew Macy's would be a fantastic placement for this icon-inspired product."
Spinnato, a ‘Certified Nose’ and creator of the JUDY fragrance, was tapped by Ms. Garland’s three children, Liza Minnelli, Lorna Luft and Joey Luft and The Judy Garland Heirs Trust to develop the fine fragrance to honor the legendary late actress, recording artist, and entertainer on her 100th birthday, which was June 10th, 2022. The fragrance was previewed on Ms. Garland’s 100th birthday at an internationally star-studded 100th birthday gala held at the historic Ebell of Los Angeles.
“It was an immense undertaking to develop the JUDY fragrance to honor Ms. Garland – an icon whom millions of people around the world still adore today. And it’s now a great honor to have such a respected retailer as Macys.com carry this fragrance on their website for consumers to purchase as well,” says Spinnato.
Featured on Macys.com are three JUDY fragrance options: a 3 oz custom bottle of the JUDY fragrance in a commemorative box that includes a personal message from Ms. Garland’s three children for $129; a .33 oz travel size of the fragrance for $29.99; and a 3.3 oz 100th birthday commemorative edition bottle of the fragrance for $89.99. Postage, tax, shipping and any other transactions related to purchase fall under Macys.com’s normal business practices.
“I’m one who finds a fine fragrance I like and then stays with it forever,” says California consumer Evelyn Kirton. “However, I love Judy Garland and wanted to try her new perfume. With the first spritz, I was sold forever! I have not smelled anything like it. It’s clean, modern, sensual, and not overpowering. Makes for a great gift, too,” she adds.
According to Spinnato, the JUDY fragrance brings Hollywood nostalgia to life with a sophisticated and modernized twist. The fragrance, inspired by what Judy Garland herself wore, showcases a slight hint of the official Judy Garland Rose with the addition of exotic scents such as Orchid, Coriander, and a medley of sultry Gourmand and spice notes among others.
“I've spent years trying out different colognes, and I could never find one that quite spoke to me,” says NYC consumer Scott Hedley. “Too often men’s colognes are overpowering and take over. What I love about the Judy fragrance is that it is unisex. It's not overpowering but still makes a statement. It's delicate, yet complex – grounded, but in a league of its own...just like Judy Garland herself. I'm thrilled to have found this fragrance. One that finally speaks to me.”
“We created JUDY to capture the essence of our Mother Judy Garland in honor of her 100th birthday,” says daughter Lorna Luft. “The modernized and beautiful end result of this fragrance far exceeds our expectations and evokes such beautiful memories of our mother.” Daughter Liza Minnelli adds, “It’s just wonderful to be able to celebrate my mother’s legacy in this special way. She would have been thrilled!”
About Vince Spinnato
Cosmetic Chemist, Certified Nose, Executive and Marketer Vince Spinnato began his career in the Personal Care, Cosmetics, and Fine Fragrance industries over 25 years ago. Over those years, Spinnato has consulted, helped develop and manufacture new product lines and private label lines for numerous cosmetics and health care companies such as Chanel, Limited (Victoria Secret, Bath & Body Works), Gap/Banana Republic, P&G, J&J, Trader Joes, Whole Foods, Kmart/Sears and many others. He also worked on developing new products for celebrities including Jennifer Lopez, Ole Henriksen, Jessica Simpson, Lilian Garcia, Carrie Underwood, and Pitbull, among others. Spinnato’s vigilance to ingredients and their corresponding results has been key to his product success.
