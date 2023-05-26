Bilingual Iraq Veteran Turned New Jersey Injury Lawyer, Lazaro Berenguer, Esq., is “The Voice for the Voiceless"
Jersey Justice Podcast Episode 5: Bilingual Iraq Veteran Turned New Jersey Injury Lawyer Advocates for the Voiceless
“Jersey Justice Podcast,” hosted by Gerald H. Clark, Esq., unveils a heartwarming conversation with bilingual Iraq veteran Lazaro Berenguer, a NJ Injury lawyer.
We have the honor, we have the privilege of being an advocate for someone. That is a high calling. It is a calling from God. And we get the opportunity to be able to be a blessing in someone's life.”BELMAR, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lazaro is a bilingual Iraq veteran turned injury lawyer dedicated to ensuring his clients' voices are heard, regardless of language barriers. He is “The Voice for the Voiceless.” Jersey Justice podcast episode 5 is now available on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms.
How an Iraq Veteran Found His Passion for Personal Injury Law
Lazaro shared his unique journey from serving in the military in Iraq to becoming an advocate in the courtroom. As the child of immigrant parents from Cuba and the Dominican Republic, and the only attorney in his family, Lazaro found himself drawn to the justice system. His passion for the law only grew during his time in Iraq, deeply influenced by the country's governmental affairs.
Bilingual Lawyer Lazaro Berenguer Achieves $90,000 Jury Verdict for a Young Father Involved in a Car Crash in New Jersey
In this episode, Lazaro recounts a heart-wrenching case of a young father whose life was irrevocably changed after a car crash. He passionately fought for justice for his client, overcoming numerous low initial settlement offers, including a $50,000 offer at trial, and eventually achieving a successful $90,000 jury verdict in court. The case was filed in Essex County Superior Court in Newark, New Jersey entitled Audy Garrido et al. v. Julia Staples, et al., Docket No: ESX-L-6979-17.
Lazaro's captivating story and journey offers listeners a deeper understanding of his unwavering commitment to championing the rights of the voiceless, irrespective of language barriers. His dedication to his clients showcases the true spirit of advocacy within the legal profession.
Lazaro shared, “My faith in the Lord started when I was in Iraq. I was going through a very, very dark time, very depressed, even suicidal. And then I had an encounter with God. That's when my relationship with, the Lord, sparked. And even after that is when I really started to pursue God and my desire to be an attorney grew because that's when I started realizing more and more about what really is the legal field and what we do, to help others.”
Tune in to episode 5 of “Jersey Justice: A Civil Law Podcast” on Apple, Spotify, YouTube, and all major podcast platforms to hear Lazaro, “The Voice for the Voiceless,” share his journey and commitment to justice.
About Jersey Justice: A Civil Law Podcast
“Jersey Justice: A Civil Law Podcast” is a riveting podcast hosted by Clark Law Firm P.C. injury lawyers Gerald H. Clark and Mark W. Morris. The hosts discuss a range of civil law and policy matters in New Jersey, including workplace and construction site injuries, automobile crashes, commercial litigation, and other related legal matters. Jersey Justice is designed to keep listeners informed and educated about the complexities of civil law and policy in America.
"Hablamos Español" and Falamos Português.
