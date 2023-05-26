Nominating committee seeks applicants for 3 judicial vacancies

The Judicial Nominating Committee received a letter from Governor Doug Burgum convening the Committee to screen applicants and submit a list of nominees to fill three new judicial positions due to the passage and enactment of HB 1002.

The vacancies are as follows:

Northeast Central Judicial District, designated as Judgeship No. 6, to be chambered in Grand Forks.

East Central Judicial District, designated as Judgeships No. 10 and 11, to be chambered in Fargo.

The committee is now accepting applications from qualified attorneys interested in the district court appointments. The judgeships will be filled under N.D.C.C. Chapter 27-25. Application information is included below.

Northeast Central Application Form

East Central Application Form

Statement of Interests Form (sent to SBAND)



Applications and Statement of Interests Forms can be sent to info@sband.org and must be received by 3:00 p.m. (CT) on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.



The State Bar Association will conduct an electronic judicial candidate survey of the applicants before the Judicial Nominating Committee meets.



If you have any questions, please contact SBAND Executive Director Tony Weiler.

