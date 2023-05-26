Damien Breen

Former Top Air District Executive Launches Innovative Environmental Communications Company

WEST OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental Communication Strategies, LLC, recently launched as a pioneering company that bridges the gap between the environment, people, business, and future technology. With a commitment to achieving the best possible outcomes for all stakeholders, the company aims to revolutionize the way communities, governments, and industries collaborate.

Environmental Communication Strategies was conceived by Damian Breen, former Deputy Executive Officer of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. Breen brings a fresh perspective to the challenges faced by communities, governments, and industries as they seek to coexist and prosper.

“I believe that making big changes starts with dialogue, empathy and equity,” said Breen. “Environmental Communication Strategies will energize the connection between our clients and audiences by focusing on common value sets as a way of building trust.”

Environmental Communication Strategies offers a range of services tailored to meet diverse needs:

Government Affairs:

The company provides comprehensive support to clients in regulatory tracking, policy analysis, position papers, research, meeting coordination, advocacy, and outreach initiatives.

Environmental Solutions:

Clients can rely on Environmental Communication Strategies for advice on how to navigate technical challenges, permitting requirements, and compliance issues related to air quality, wastewater management, waste, and hazardous materials.

Crisis Communication:

When faced with challenging situations, the company offers expert guidance in making sense of events and effectively communicating with communities, regulators, and the media.

Community Engagement:

Leveraging their experience, Environmental Communication Strategies takes the time to understand clients and their communities. Through honest and open dialogue founded on common goals, the company helps foster trust and understanding.

Technology Assessment:

The company provides valuable insights by assessing the maturity, support, and outlook of technologies in the transportation, energy, and emissions control sectors.

Funding & Incentives:

Clients can benefit from the company's expertise in finding appropriate funding for projects and navigating the complexities of application, administration, and reporting.

Environmental Communication Strategies leverages Breen's wealth of knowledge to focus on the unique experiences of its clients, always striving to achieve mutually agreeable outcomes. The company's overarching objective is to foster an environment where all parties involved can confidently say "yes" to sustainable solutions.

About Damian Breen:

Damian Breen is the founder of Environmental Communications Strategies and former Deputy Executive Officer of the Bay Area Air Quality Management District. He boasts an impressive 29-year career encompassing wastewater management, air quality, technology, regulatory affairs, and government sectors.

Throughout his career, he has spearheaded numerous pioneering regulations and programs, consistently prioritizing genuine partnerships with stakeholders. With his expertise in effectively communicating complex environmental issues to industry leaders, government entities, elected bodies, and communities, Breen has adeptly navigated many crisis situations.

For more information about Environmental Communication Strategies, please visit www.ecs-ca.com.