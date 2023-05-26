Royalton Barracks/Shooting into a residence
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23B2002406
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: (802)234-9933
DATE/TIME: 05-26-23 0010 am hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lords Road
VIOLATION: Shooting into home
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Andrea Robinson
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 5/26/23, at approximately 0010 hours, a shooting into a residence on Lords Road in the town of Hartland occurred. Only property damage was incurred because of this incident. The Vermont State Police are requesting assistance from anyone who may have witnessed this incident in the overnight hours of 05-26-23. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP at (802) 234-9933 and reference case number 23B2002406.