Royalton Barracks/Shooting into a residence

STATE OF VERMONT  

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY  

VERMONT STATE POLICE  

  

NEWS RELEASE  

  

CASE#: 23B2002406

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Max Trenosky 

STATION: Royalton 

CONTACT#: (802)234-9933

  

DATE/TIME: 05-26-23 0010 am hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lords Road

VIOLATION: Shooting into home

  

ACCUSED: Unknown  

AGE: 

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  

  

VICTIM: Andrea Robinson

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Hartland, VT 

  

 

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  

  

On 5/26/23, at approximately 0010 hours, a shooting into a residence on Lords Road in the town of Hartland occurred.  Only property damage was incurred because of this incident.  The Vermont State Police are requesting assistance from anyone who may have witnessed this incident in the overnight hours of 05-26-23. Anyone with information is asked to contact VSP at (802) 234-9933 and reference case number 23B2002406.  

 

 

