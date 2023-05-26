Doodle Puppies Available In Santa Clarita

/EIN News/ -- Santa Clarita, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clarita, California -

The Doodle Dynasty, based in Santa Clarita, CA, is pleased to share that a new litter of adorable doodle puppies are now available for sale. The Doodle Dynasty is dedicated to birthing and raising goldendoodle and sheepadoodle puppies in a loving family environment and getting them ready for their future at their forever homes.

The Doodle Dynasty is selling 11 of the newborn litter of doodle puppies, born to the 55 lbs Doctor (the dad) and the 38 lbs Luna (the mom), both of whom are non-shedding and hypoallergenic. The litter has a mix of black and white pups and white pups, with both boys and girls. According to The Doodle Dynasty, the puppies will be ready to go to their forever homes by the 4th of July. While the puppies are in Santa Clarita, The Doodle Dynasty is willing to have them delivered to other states for a flight nanny fee. More information about the puppies, along with prices and pictures of both the puppies and their proud parents, can be found on The Doodle Dynasty’s website.

As The Doodle Dynasty explains, sheepadoodles are a cuddly, fluffy cross between an Old English sheepdog and a poodle. Since they are not a pure breed, there are no real rules about each individual puppy’s size, coloring, and appearance. However, the most common coat that can be found is a black-and-white patchwork pattern. These dogs are hypoallergenic and do not shed a lot, making them a wonderful family pet. Sheepadoodles will grow up to weigh somewhere between 35 lbs and 60 lbs and stand around 18 - 27 inches tall.

Raul Meza from The Doodle Dynasty says, “Sheepadoodles are adorable, and they are among the more popular breeds in recent years because of their cute, teddy bear-like appearance and their sweet and friendly personalities. If you have been looking for a new family pet, you really could not go wrong with a sheepadoodle.”

Sheepadoodles get a lot of their easy going temperament from the Old English sheepdog, which was a very good-natured, shaggy breed that was developed to help bring cattle and sheep to market. As mixed designer breed dogs, sheepadoodles have a good chance to inherit different traits from either side of their DNA. Due to this cross breeding, there can be a pretty wide variety of personality traits that present in the individual dog, though they generally remain exceptionally playful and sweet — and they enjoy the company of other dogs. Sheepadoodles also make for wonderful family dogs due to their love for children and calm demeanor. While they may alert their owners to a passing stranger with a bark (as most dogs do), they are typically a little more mellow than breeds developed specifically for guarding the home.

The Doodle Dynasty also often has goldendoodle puppies for sale. Goldendoodles, which are a crossbreed between golden retrievers and poodles, are a lot similar to sheepadoodles in that they are adorable, highly affectionate, and incredibly loyal. Goldendoodles are active and playful, and fit very well within families. Much like sheepadoodles, goldendoodles are also hypoallergenic and do not shed too much.

Most of the differences between the two breeds lie in their coloring. Where sheepadoodles are often limited to black and white, sometimes in a patchwork pattern, goldendoodles can cover a wider range of colors. While the teddy bear gold hue that is most often associated with golden retrievers is certainly their most popular color, goldendoodles can also have black, white, brown, cream, or red coats (depending on the breeding).

Meza says, “No matter what kind of a doodle you are looking for, you can trust that The Doodle Dynasty can help you. We have been dealing with all kinds of doodle puppies for a long time, and have dedicated our lives to these wonderful dogs and ensuring that they find beautiful, loving homes. If you want your own sheepadoodle or goldendoodle, get in touch with us, and we would be happy to help you out.”

Anyone interested in purchasing a doodle puppy from The Doodle Dynasty should start by visiting their website for more information about the puppies and puppy pictures. Raul Meza encourages interested parties to get in touch with them directly, either via email or phone, for any more questions or concerns. The Doodle Dynasty also maintains an Instagram page where they post pictures of Doctor, Luna, and their whole litter of puppies. More information can be obtained by calling (855) 424-3007.

