Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Set to Surpass USD 1.3 Billion by 2031 with 7.3% of CAGR | Global Analysis by Transparency Market Research

Respiratory failure caused by acute chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) can be deadly, which is why individuals with COPD are increasingly in need of pneumatic nebulizers. Furthermore, increase in demand for effective home healthcare devices are likely to boost sales of pneumatic nebulizers in the near future.

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, May 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global pneumatic nebulizers market stood at USD 648.0 Mn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1.3 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2022 and 2031.



Increase in incidence of various respiratory conditions (such as asthma, cystic fibrosis, and COPD) has led to rise in demand for pneumatic nebulizers on a global scale. Surge in incidence of respiratory illnesses can be attributed to environmental pollutants, changes in lifestyle, and smoking.

The pneumatic nebulizer industry is driven by technological developments in medical equipment and rise in number of elderly patients. For market participants, development of technologically enhanced pneumatic nebulizers offers immense growth prospects. Companies are focusing on expediting product development in order to acquire a competitive advantage over competitors. Global sales of pneumatic nebulizers, however, are anticipated to suffer from drug loss during delivery.

Cystic fibrosis, COPD, and asthma are the major respiratory disorders treated with pneumatic nebulizers. Additionally, solutions and liquids are nebulized in laboratory and industrial settings using portable nebulizer equipment. Pneumatic nebulizers are available in two major types: breath-actuated and vented. A pneumatic nebulizer is among the most commonly used instrument since it works with several drugs. In comparison to mesh and ultrasonic nebulizers, this nebulizer is also more affordable and easier to use.

Key Findings of Market Report

Based on product type, the breath-actuated segment held significant market share in 2021. Pneumatic nebulizers that are breathed into have a greater capacity for medicine administration and reduce dosage waste. Consequently, these offer advanced inhalation therapy, which results in the segment's leading position in the market.

In terms of application, the COPD segment dominated the global market in 2021. As the condition progresses, breathing becomes more challenging since it is a progressive condition. Respiratory failure, which could be life-threatening, could result from severe COPD. Hence, individuals with COPD are increasingly in need of pneumatic nebulizers.

In terms of end-user, the home healthcare segment accounted for the largest market share globally in 2021. Self-medication is made possible by pneumatic nebulizers, which could lessen the need for hospitalization and prevent the spread of illnesses.



Global Pneumatic Nebulizers Market: Growth Drivers

Chronic lung diseases such as COPD, cystic fibrosis, and asthma affect millions of individuals worldwide. Although the prevalence of these illnesses varies by region and country, they are serious public health concerns. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that COPD caused 3.23 million fatalities globally in 2019, and asthma affected around 262 million individuals worldwide. Around 35,000 people in the U.S. are diagnosed with cystic fibrosis each year. Therefore, high prevalence of lung diseases is likely to drive market development during the forecast period.

Nebulizers are now easier for patients to utilize at home owing to ease of use. Contemporary nebulizers are portable and battery-operated, making them convenient to use in various situations. They are also smaller, lighter, and more portable. Therefore, it is likely that patients would utilize these devices as instructed by their healthcare professional. Some nebulizers are equipped with WiFi connectivity, which enables users to monitor the progress of their treatment as well as get drug reminders. This is expected to boost compliance, which would result in improved health outcomes.

Global Pneumatic Nebulizers Market: Regional Landscape

North America accounted for significant share of the global market in 2021. The market in the region is expected to grow rapidly between 2022 and 2031. This can be attributed to increasing use of pneumatic nebulizers in the region. Prevalence of COPD, cystic fibrosis, and asthma is increasing in the region. This is expected to augment market development. Technological developments in healthcare and rise in usage of home healthcare are projected to fuel pneumatic nebulizer business growth in North America.



Global Pneumatic Nebulizers Market: Key Players

Nidek Medical Products, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare

Vectura Group plc.

OMRON Healthcare, Inc.

Besco Medical Co., Ltd.

Global Pneumatic Nebulizers Market: Segmentation

Product Type

Breath-actuated Nebulizer

Vented Nebulizer

Application

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Asthma

Cystic Fibrosis

Others

End-user

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Healthcare

Others



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



