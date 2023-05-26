InkJetBiz Announces PrintFest ‘23
Over 25 Printing Applications Shown
Over 25 Printing Applications Shown during InkJetBiz PrintFest '23”SUNNYVALE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- InkJetBiz is pleased to announce its first PrintFest ’23 Open House and Printing Vendor Expo to be held on June 28, 2023, in Sunnyvale, California. The highly anticipated PrintFest ’23 will be a remarkable event that will see the unveiling of new printing applications and technologies from companies such as EPSON, Graphics One, Mutoh, Prism Inks, Roland, Siser, Crio, GCC and others. Hosted by InkJetBiz, a leader in the industry, this exclusive event is set to take place on June 28, 2023, at InkJetBiz’s site in Sunnyvale, CA.
The PrintFest ‘23 Open House is an extraordinary opportunity for professionals, enthusiasts, and technology aficionados to witness firsthand new printing techniques’ transformative power. The event will feature a captivating array of interactive exhibits, hands-on demonstrations and engaging demos designed to inspire and empower attendees.
Highlights of the Printer Open House include:
Technological Marvels: InkJetBiz will showcase and announce new breakthrough printing technologies offering capabilities new to the industry.
Creative Expression: With over 25 different printing applications, virtually all digital printing technologies will be exhibited and demonstrated.
Expert-led Demonstrations: Engage in informative demonstrations and gain valuable insights from industry experts.
Networking Opportunities: Connect with a vibrant community of professionals, enthusiasts, and innovators who share a passion for printing.
InkJetBiz’s PrintFest ‘23 is more than an event; it is a celebration of the possibilities that lie at the intersection of technology and creativity.
InkJetBiz PrintFest ’23 is free to all attendees, and all participants are eligible to participate in the hourly raffles that will include a Siser Digital Cutter, a Dye Sub Printer from EPSON, numerous heat presses from Graphics One, Fuze kits from Prism Inks and other prizes. Each participant will receive a free gift.
To attend the Printer Open House, please register at https://blog.inkjetbiz.com/ijb-printfest-2023-rsvp-form/. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged. For more information, please visit www.inkjetbiz.com, email orders@inkjetbiz.com or contact Elmira Mirnezami at +1.408.394.7595
