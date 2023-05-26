USGrants.org tracks over 86 funding programs and over $62 million in funding for Alzheimer's Disease Research in the US
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 86 funding programs totaling more than $62 million dollars allocated to Alzheimer's Disease Research programs, organizations and facilities in the United States.
Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:
National Institute on Aging Genetics of Alzheimer's Disease Data Storage Site (U24)
Funding Number: PAR 16 047
Agency: HHS-NIH11
Funding Amount: $1,000,000
Alzheimers Disease Drug Development Program (U01)
Funding Number: PA 10 205
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
BJA FY 15 Law Enforcement and Missing Persons with Alzheimers Disease
Funding Number: BJA 2015 4076
Agency: Bureau of Justice Assistance
Funding Amount: $120,000
FY12 Militarily Relevant Peer Reviewed Alzheimers Disease Research Program (MRPRA) Convergence Science Research Award
Funding Number: W81XWH 12 MRPRA CSRA
Agency: Dept. of the Army USAMRAA
Funding Amount: $500,000
NIA Coordinating Center for Genetics and Genomics of Alzheimers Disease (U54)
Funding Number: RFA AG 16 001
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $2,000,000
Interdisciplinary Research to Understand the Vascular Contributions to Alzheimers Disease (R01)
Funding Number: RFA AG 15 010
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $750,000
Impact of Aging in Human Cell Models of Alzheimer's Disease (R01)
Funding Number: RFA AG 17 009
Agency: HHS-NIH11
Funding Amount: $250,000
BJA FY 12 National Initiatives Law Enforcement and Missing Persons with Alzheimers Disease
Funding Number: BJA 2012 3332
Agency: Bureau of Justice Assistance
Funding Amount: $593,842
Alzheimer's Disease Supportive Services Program (ADSSP): Creating and Sustaining Dementia-Capable Service Systems for People with Dementia and their Family Caregivers
Funding Number: HHS 2016 ACL AOA DS 0148
Agency: HHS-ACL
Funding Amount: $600,000
Optogenetic Tools for the Study of Neural Systems in Aging and Alzheimers Disease (R01)
Funding Number: RFA AG 14 002
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $225,000
Alzheimers Disease Research Centers (P50)
Funding Number: RFA AG 10 002
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $1,000,000
NIA Limited Competition Renewal of, and Revisions to, the Alzheimers Disease Genetics Consortium (U01)
Funding Number: PAR 14 070
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Revision Requests for Active Alzheimers Disease Core Centers (P30)
Funding Number: PAR 13 342
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Alzheimers Disease Therapeutics Program (U01)
Funding Number: RFA AG 13 014
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Estimating the Economic Costs of Alzheimers Disease and Related Dementias (R21)
Funding Number: PA 12 254
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $200,000
PPHF 2014 Alzheimers Disease Initiative Specialized Supportive Services Project Financed Solely by 2014 Prevention and Public Health Funds (PPHF 2014)
Funding Number: HHS 2014 ACL AOA AL 0090
Agency: Administration for Community Living
Funding Amount: $1,000,000
Limited Competition Alzheimers Disease Neuroimaging Initiative, ADNI (U19)
Funding Number: RFA AG 16 019
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $12,000,000
Inclusion of Mobile/e-Consents for Alzheimer's Disease Research (Admin Supp)
Funding Number: PA 16 259
Agency: HHS-NIH11
Funding Amount: $100,000
Small Business Alzheimers Disease Research (SBIRR43/R44)
Funding Number: RFA OD 12 003
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
FY12 Militarily Relevant Peer Reviewed Alzheimers Disease Research Program (MRPRA) Military Risk Factors Research Award
Funding Number: W81XWH 12 MRPRA MRFA
Agency: Dept. of the Army USAMRAA
Funding Amount: $6,400,000
The Role of Apolipoprotein E, Lipoprotein Receptors and CNS Lipid Homeostasis in Brain Aging and Alzheimers Disease (R01)
Funding Number: PA 09 217
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
National Institute on Aging Request for Applications for an Alzheimers Disease Genetics Data Warehouse (U24)
Funding Number: PAR 11 175
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Alzheimers Disease Supportive Services Program Evidence Based Cooperative Agreements to Better Serve People with Alzheimers Disease and Related Disorders
Funding Number: HHS 2010 AOA AE 1013
Agency: Administration on Aging
Funding Amount: $250,000
Limited Competition: National Institute on Aging (NIA) Late Onset of Alzheimers Disease (LOAD) Family-Based Study (FBS) (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)
Funding Number: RFA AG 22 001
Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $2,400,000
Planning Grants for Alzheimers Disease Translational Centers for Predictive Drug Development (R34)
Funding Number: RFA AG 14 017
Agency: National Institutes of Health
Funding Amount: $200,000
Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:
1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.
2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.
3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.
4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.
5. Obtain a tracking number.
6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.
