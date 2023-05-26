USGrants.org tracks over 86 funding programs and over $62 million in funding for Alzheimer's Disease Research in the US

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 86 funding programs totaling more than $62 million dollars allocated to Alzheimer's Disease Research programs, organizations and facilities in the United States.

Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:

National Institute on Aging Genetics of Alzheimer's Disease Data Storage Site (U24)

Funding Number: PAR 16 047

Agency: HHS-NIH11

Funding Amount: $1,000,000

Alzheimers Disease Drug Development Program (U01)

Funding Number: PA 10 205

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

BJA FY 15 Law Enforcement and Missing Persons with Alzheimers Disease

Funding Number: BJA 2015 4076

Agency: Bureau of Justice Assistance

Funding Amount: $120,000

FY12 Militarily Relevant Peer Reviewed Alzheimers Disease Research Program (MRPRA) Convergence Science Research Award

Funding Number: W81XWH 12 MRPRA CSRA

Agency: Dept. of the Army USAMRAA

Funding Amount: $500,000

NIA Coordinating Center for Genetics and Genomics of Alzheimers Disease (U54)

Funding Number: RFA AG 16 001

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $2,000,000

Interdisciplinary Research to Understand the Vascular Contributions to Alzheimers Disease (R01)

Funding Number: RFA AG 15 010

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $750,000

Impact of Aging in Human Cell Models of Alzheimer's Disease (R01)

Funding Number: RFA AG 17 009

Agency: HHS-NIH11

Funding Amount: $250,000

BJA FY 12 National Initiatives Law Enforcement and Missing Persons with Alzheimers Disease

Funding Number: BJA 2012 3332

Agency: Bureau of Justice Assistance

Funding Amount: $593,842

Alzheimer's Disease Supportive Services Program (ADSSP): Creating and Sustaining Dementia-Capable Service Systems for People with Dementia and their Family Caregivers

Funding Number: HHS 2016 ACL AOA DS 0148

Agency: HHS-ACL

Funding Amount: $600,000

Optogenetic Tools for the Study of Neural Systems in Aging and Alzheimers Disease (R01)

Funding Number: RFA AG 14 002

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $225,000

Alzheimers Disease Research Centers (P50)

Funding Number: RFA AG 10 002

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $1,000,000

NIA Limited Competition Renewal of, and Revisions to, the Alzheimers Disease Genetics Consortium (U01)

Funding Number: PAR 14 070

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Revision Requests for Active Alzheimers Disease Core Centers (P30)

Funding Number: PAR 13 342

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Alzheimers Disease Therapeutics Program (U01)

Funding Number: RFA AG 13 014

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Estimating the Economic Costs of Alzheimers Disease and Related Dementias (R21)

Funding Number: PA 12 254

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $200,000

PPHF 2014 Alzheimers Disease Initiative Specialized Supportive Services Project Financed Solely by 2014 Prevention and Public Health Funds (PPHF 2014)

Funding Number: HHS 2014 ACL AOA AL 0090

Agency: Administration for Community Living

Funding Amount: $1,000,000

Limited Competition Alzheimers Disease Neuroimaging Initiative, ADNI (U19)

Funding Number: RFA AG 16 019

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $12,000,000

Inclusion of Mobile/e-Consents for Alzheimer's Disease Research (Admin Supp)

Funding Number: PA 16 259

Agency: HHS-NIH11

Funding Amount: $100,000

Small Business Alzheimers Disease Research (SBIRR43/R44)

Funding Number: RFA OD 12 003

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

FY12 Militarily Relevant Peer Reviewed Alzheimers Disease Research Program (MRPRA) Military Risk Factors Research Award

Funding Number: W81XWH 12 MRPRA MRFA

Agency: Dept. of the Army USAMRAA

Funding Amount: $6,400,000

The Role of Apolipoprotein E, Lipoprotein Receptors and CNS Lipid Homeostasis in Brain Aging and Alzheimers Disease (R01)

Funding Number: PA 09 217

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

National Institute on Aging Request for Applications for an Alzheimers Disease Genetics Data Warehouse (U24)

Funding Number: PAR 11 175

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Alzheimers Disease Supportive Services Program Evidence Based Cooperative Agreements to Better Serve People with Alzheimers Disease and Related Disorders

Funding Number: HHS 2010 AOA AE 1013

Agency: Administration on Aging

Funding Amount: $250,000

Limited Competition: National Institute on Aging (NIA) Late Onset of Alzheimers Disease (LOAD) Family-Based Study (FBS) (U24 Clinical Trial Not Allowed)

Funding Number: RFA AG 22 001

Agency: Department of Health and Human Services, National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $2,400,000

Planning Grants for Alzheimers Disease Translational Centers for Predictive Drug Development (R34)

Funding Number: RFA AG 14 017

Agency: National Institutes of Health

Funding Amount: $200,000

The Small Business Administrator manages grants for businesses: https://www.sba.gov/funding-programs/grants

For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/alzheimers-disease-research

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

