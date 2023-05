Emerging Trends in Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Market See Incredible Growth by 2031

Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Market Size

Polyvinyl butrayl (pvb) films for automobile market size is projected to reach $277.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, May 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global polyvinyl butrayl (PVB) films for automobile market was pegged at $189.2 million in 2021, and is expected to reach $227.8 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chain, key investment pockets, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.

The global polyvinyl butrayl (PVB) films for automobile market includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Eastman Chemical Company Company; Kuraray Co., Ltd.; SEKISUI CHEMICAL CO., LTD.; Chang Chun Group; DuLite PVB FILM; Huakai Plastic(Chongqing) Co., Ltd.; EVERLAM; Kingboard Holdings Limited; Jiaxing Fuying Composite Materials Co., Ltd.; and Jiaxing Willing Lamiglass Material GmbH (W.M.C).

The report analyzes these key players in the global polyvinyl butrayl (PVB) films for automobile market. These players have adopted various strategies such as new product launches, expansion, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments of every market player.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic moderately affected the PVB films market. As automotive manufacturing activities were halted temporarily during the lockdown period, the demand for PVB severely declined.

The declined manufacturing activities, disruption of supply chain, and increased prices of raw materials negatively affected the market.

The report segments the global polyvinyl butrayl (PVB) films for automobile market on the basis of application and region.

On the basis of application, the windows and dashboard displats segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the market. However, the windshields segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The global polyvinyl butrayl (PVB) films for automobile industry is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion’s share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the market. In addition, the region is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

